WWE

Rey Mysterio.

Rey Mysterio's son begins wrestling training - he is a giant compared to father

Rey Mysterio was one of the best cruiserweights to ever grace the WWE, and it now appears his son, Dominick, wants to follow in his father's footsteps.

Back in 2005, Mysterio was involved in a feud with Eddie Guerrero where the late-great claimed to be the biological father of a then eight-year-old Dominick, and that the Mysterio family had adopted him. The rivalry ended at SummerSlam in the same year with Mysterio winning custody of his son in a ladder match.

12 years later, his son is now taking the first step towards reaching the same level his father did in the sports entertainment business.

The former world heavyweight champion posted a picture on his Instagram account of his 19-year-old son Dominick taking part in his first day of wrestling training at Imperial Beach, California's Battle U Pro Wrestling School.

Due to his heritage of being the son of arguably one of the best cruiserweights in the history of wrestling, and so long as his training goes well, it probably won't be long until we see him getting a chance to wrestle alongside his father in Lucha Underground, or possibly in the WWE.

Fingers crossed Dominick will wear the Lucha Libre mask just like his father did to celebrate his heritage, and with him being much bigger than what Mysterio is, maybe he could have more of an opportunity than what his father did. He's almost twice the size of his dad!

Although the cruiserweight division is now growing in popularity within the company, the WWE has always had the tendency to lean more towards bigger guys. If Dominick's training goes well, NXT could soon be calling.

