Suggestions that Antoine Griezmann will join Manchester United next summer appear to be increasing at an alarming rate.

It began with unsubstantiated rumours before moving onto detailed reports about how Jose Mourinho plans to entice the Atletico Madrid striker to Old Trafford.

Griezmann himself has even spoke openly about the prospect of joining his compatriot, Paul Pogba, at the Theatre of Dreams.

But it seems his brother, Theo Griezmann, also wants to get involved.

He is a self-confessed United fan and is often tweeting about his beloved club. But it’s his latest tweet that has got everyone talking.

Theo's tweet

Theo posted a simple picture of Old Trafford on Tuesday evening with no words attached.

What could that possibly mean?

The reaction

Well, according to United fans, it means his brother is on his way to their club. Check out their reaction:

A long list of hints

This tweet is just another hint in a long line of suggestions that Griezmann will be a United player come next summer.

The forward has already spoken of his desire to line up alongside Pogba at club level and has admitted he always asks him about United.

"I always ask Paul Pogba about Manchester United," Griezmann told Sky in Germany. "I think they are a huge club with a really good infrastructure.

"I ask Paul about some of the players, and if they're really that good, or if Jose Mourinho is really that good.

"You hear a lot of things [speculation] about Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain but right now I don't see me moving to a new club. But it would be awesome to play alongside Paul one day."

When you consider that he’s also mentioned the fact that former United midfielder David Beckham is his idol and that’s the reason he wears the number seven shirt, the move really does become more realistic.

And Atleti boss Diego Simeone didn’t calm things down when he refused to rule out Griezmann leaving the club.

"I don't tie anybody down," claimed Simeone. "I simply keep working to continue getting better for the sake of the club.

"He [Griezmann] is in an extraordinary moment, is working well, has got back on the scoresheet and his form is good. "It is normal that the best teams in the world want him. I am not surprised that the teams who are looking are the ones who can afford him."

One man will certainly be happy if Griezmann does join the Red Devils and that’s his brother, Theo.

