Angel di Maria will go down as one of the most underwhelming signings in recent Manchester United history.

The Argentine arrived at Old Trafford in 2014 with a reputation for producing moments of individual brilliance and contributing his fair share of goals.

For a then British transfer record of £59.7 million, one would expect such an expensive acquisition to the live up to the hype.

Unfortunately for the United faithful, Di Maria struggled to adapt at Old Trafford and ended his first and only season as a Red Devil with three goals and ten assists in 27 Premier League appearances.

However, his quality was never in doubt and he subsequently completed a £44 million switch to Paris Saint-Germain to rejuvenate his stalling career.

Di Maria – currently enjoying his second season in the French capital – has already bagged 12 goals and 19 assists in 46 outings across all competitions for the Ligue 1 champions.

With his eye for goal seemingly back in working order since leaving United, the 28-year-old has added to his tally with a superb free-kick in the Coupe de la Ligue semi-final against Bordeaux.

Check out the brilliant strike in the video below.

Di Maria primarily operates on the left side of a deadly front three alongside Edinson Cavani and Lucas Moura – a trio that has found the net 27 times between them this season.

The former Real Madrid star has rediscovered something close to his best form in Paris, although hasn’t been enough to fire Unai Emery’s men to the top of the table.

PSG – currently third and three points adrift of leaders Monaco – will have their chance to draw level with the latter when they host Leonardo Jardim’s team at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

