WWE

Goldberg.

Goldberg regrets headbutting door prior to Monday Night Raw appearance

You may have noticed during Monday Night Raw this week that Goldberg came out for his promo during the last segment of the show with a cut across his forehead which was spilling out blood.

Like the tough guy he is, the former WCW icon carried on with his promo hyping the Royal Rumble this weekend until he was interrupted by Paul Heyman, which then lead to a square off with Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker in the middle of the ring to end the show.

It was revealed that The Icon had purposely hit his head on the locker room door before making his famous backstage walk to the ring, which was why he appeared on TV with a bleeding head despite no confrontation with any other superstar.

Goldberg has since commented on the incident with a photo of his head bleeding on his Instagram account, saying he will not be doing his pre-match ritual for a little while.

His caption to his bleeding head photo reads: "Going out a limb .... but I'm putting the pre match headbutt on the shelf for now... kinda made me a bit loopy out there. #learnfromurmistakes #whosnext #every1isnext #royalrumble"

Although it took some time during his promo to compose himself and get his message across to the crowd in attendance, it didn't damage the segment too much, as the iconic moment of him staring down The Beast and The Deadman at the end made up for it.

Considering, however, he is now 50-years-old, it's probably best for Goldberg to put the head bashing before matches on the shelf for good now, rather than just for the time being, especially if he wants to prolong his wrestling career.

This was a good wake-up call, especially if it is making him 'a bit loopy out there', and it looks like The Icon is taking it on board.

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Royal Rumble
Vince McMahon
The Undertaker

