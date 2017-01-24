Lorenzo Insigne is one of those players that hasn’t quite fulfilled is potential as of yet.

The Italian was tipped to be the next big thing a couple of seasons ago but his career has sort of plateaued at Napoli.

The pacy winger only managed six goals in 27 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A club last season. However, he has already reached that tally in the league alone for Napoli this campaign as he looks to reach new heights.

That form has seen Napoli embroiled in a title race with them sitting in third - four points behind Juventus although they have played an extra game.

However, that doesn’t mean Insigne’s quality has been limited to Serie A football this season.

That’s because he’s shown off his talents in Napoli’s Copa Italia quarter-final clash against Fiorentina on Tuesday evening.

With his side having just taken a 71st-minute lead through Jose Callejon, Insigne thought he would turn on the style. With the ball on the left wing, he absolutely humiliated defender Carlos Sanchez - on-loan from Aston Villa - with an outrageous piece of skill.

Check it out and look at the reaction on Twitter:

Incredible.

Insigne’s Napoli held onto to their 1-0 lead to progress to the semi-finals, despite both sides finishing the match with ten men.

It completed a brilliant couple of days for Napoli after they beat AC Milan at the San Siro at the weekend thanks to goals from Callejon and Insigne himself.

