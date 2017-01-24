How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE to make a Ric Flair statue in his honor

Many WWE superstars of the past are recognized for their greatness by being inducted into the Hall of Fame. Kurt Angle will be the next wrestler to receive such an accolade.

However, only the legends of the business have been given a statue in their honor outside of the company's headquarters. Only four wrestlers have been immortalized this way; Andre the Giant, Bruno Sammartino, Dusty Rhodes and The Ultimate Warrior.

Now another legend is going to be joining their ranks, Ric Flair.

Being a two-time WWE Hall of Famer already, it's only logical that the next step would be to immortalize Flair with a statue.

According to a report by Pro Wrestling Sheet, The Nature Boy's statue will be unveiled during WrestleMania 33 weekend later this year, likely at WWE Axxess.

A worthy honor for arguably one of the best wrestler to have ever lived.

An icon for both WCW and the WWE, The Dirtiest Player in the Game is recognized by the company as the wrestler with the most championship wins with 16, (eight-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, six-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, and two-time WWF World Heavyweight Champion) and one of the most successful wrestlers of all time.

A model named Sean Perry recently posted the photo posing for the statue with the caption, “Sooooo, the other day a studio did a full body mold of me for a statue of Ric Flair (in his prime) for the WWE Hall of Fame.” You can see this photo by clicking here.

John Cena
WWE
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania

