There’s no shortage of clubs around the world that would consider shelling out a fortune to prise Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund.

The Gabon international – whose nation recently bowed out of the African Cup of Nations group stages on home soil – has attracted a lengthy queue of admirers with his deadly eye for goal.

Widely regarded as one of the most dangerous strikers in Europe due to his combination of blistering speed and prolific finishing, Aubameyang’s reputation would cost any potential suitor a very dear sum indeed.

Article continues below

The 27-year-old has already found the net 16 times in the Bundesliga this season to take his overall league tally for the club to 70 goals in 111 appearances.

His importance to Dortmund needs no explanation – yet some reports suggest he could be allowed to leave Signal Iduna Park if the price is right.

Article continues below

Aubameyang has prompted serious interest from the Chinese Super League and several European heavyweights including Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

While his current employers have insisted they’re not under pressure to sell him in the near future, Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke says a particular amount would force the club to consider parting ways with their star forward.

"We can never guarantee that a player will stay with Borussia Dortmund forever, but our strength is to always find new solutions," he told Kicker TV, as per FourFourTwo.

"Auba was our alternative to 'the world ending' after [Robert] Lewandowski's departure [to Bayern Munich]. With an 80million [euro] offer, I would be thinking about [club president] Reinhard Rauball and [sporting director] Michael Zorc - if we had one [an offer], we would have to get together with Pierre-Emerick [to discuss it].

"We always have to differentiate between situations where there is such an offer, but we have no pressure … I would prefer it if no offer came.

"[He] is definitely good enough to go to an even bigger club. There are only a few, but I'm glad to read that it's a good idea to go to Barcelona," he added, perhaps referring to Aubameyang's recent claim that Dortmund are not on the same level as Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Aubameyang has served as the perfect replacement for Lewandowski after he left to join their bitter rivals in Munich at the start of the 2014-15 campaign.

Dortmund are beginning to form a habit of cashing in on their top players only to repeat the cycle once they discover an ideal successor.

If they want to end Bayern’s four-year dominance of the German top-flight, it’s a routine they should break, starting with Aubameyang.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms