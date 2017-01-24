Greg Dyke recalls the moment he thought he and Wayne Rooney had killed someone

As the chairman of the FA, the FA Cup final must be the highlight of your year.

That was the case for Greg Dyke, whose job it was to hand the FA Cup trophy over to Wayne Rooney after Manchester United’s success against Crystal Palace last May.

But Dyke, who has since stepped down as FA chairman, has explained how that fateful day was his worst moment in that role.

Why?

Well, because he thought that he and Rooney had killed someone. We’ll let him explain.

“My worst moment as chairman of the FA came with the FA Cup Final last year,” he said.

“Wayne Rooney came, picked up the cup. As he picked it up the top fell off and went straight over the top and I’m sitting next to him and I’m thinking, God we’ve killed somebody.

“If that cup lands on somebody’s head we’ve killed them. Thankfully it missed everyone but came back a bit dented.”

As Dyke mentioned, the lid somehow avoided everyone and crashed against the floor, rather than ‘killing someone’.

Rather than the FA Cup killing supporters, many fans have claimed that the magic of the competition has died it recent years.

Dyke on the FA Cup

It’s a claim that members of the FA have had to deal with in the past few years but Dyke believes the country’s oldest competition has rekindled its glory days.

“I think the FA Cup went through a difficult period, but I think it’s come out the other side and it’s now a big tournament again,” he claimed.

“Look what it did to Arsenal. They’d had some pretty rough years and then won it twice and last year for Manchester United.”

The FA Cup will resume this coming weekend with sides taking part in the fourth round. While all the so-called big clubs have avoided each other, there are certainly some intriguing ties with Crystal Palace hosting Manchester City, Arsenal travelling to Southampton and last year’s winners United taking on 2013 FA Cup winners Wigan.

Let’s just hope that whoever wins the trophy this year, remembers there’s a lid on it.

