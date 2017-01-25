Few individuals have played a more vital role in launching Liverpool to fourth position on the Premier League table than Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian has underlined his importance to the Reds’ title charge with five goals and as many assists in the top-flight this season.

However, he hasn’t played a full 90 minutes since late November after damaging his ankle ligaments against Sunderland in late November.

His seven-week absence has somewhat hindered Liverpool’s bid to keep pace in the title race and they now sit ten points behind leaders Chelsea having failed to secure a league win since New Year’s Eve.

Thankfully for the Anfield faithful, Coutinho has returned to the pitch albeit managing only brief cameos in each of the Reds’ last three outings.

While Liverpool supporters are itching to see the Brazilian get back to his best, his recovery has coincided with persistent reports claiming he could be a prime target for Barcelona at the end of the season.

Considering how damaging his temporary absence has been to Jurgen Klopp’s side, losing Coutinho permanently would be a huge blow.

But it seems there is little cause for concern regarding his long-term future in Merseyside, with the Guardian reporting the 24-year-old is on the verge of signing a new five-year contract extension.

Although his new deal won’t include a release clause, Coutinho is expected to commit to Liverpool until 2022 having arrived from Inter Milan for approximately £8.5 million four years ago.

The Brazil international has registered 34 goals in 163 appearances for the Reds and will likely continue to have a crucial say in whether the club can land any silverware this campaign.

Liverpool are in cup action on Wednesday as they face Southampton in the home leg of their League Cup semi-final before hosting an FA Cup tie against Wolverhampton 72 hours later.

Two knockout fixtures in quick succession is hardly ideal preparation for any fixture – not least in the lead-up to one that could shape the remainder of the season.

The Reds will play Chelsea at Anfield on January 31 in a clash they simply must win to remain the hunt for the Premier League title this season.

