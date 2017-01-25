How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Payet.

What West Ham fans did to Dimitri Payet's house this week

Just a couple of weeks ago, West Ham fans were singing about how “they’ve got Payet.”

That was before the Frenchman insisted that he didn’t want to play for the Hammers ever again as he attempted to force through a move to his former club, Marseille.

Not only have they adapted the lyrics to their Payet song but they’ve also vandalised his car.

And now, a report in The Sun suggests that fans have targeted his house whilst he was away in his native France attempting to secure a move away from the club. The report claims that his windows have been egged by angry West Ham fans resulting in the club arranging 24-hour protection for their midfielder.

A club source has said: “Despite what is going on between Payet and the club, players should not be at risk in their own homes.”

And a report in the Daily Mail has suggested that Slaven Bilic clearly no longer has Payet in his future plans. They claim that the manager is planning a winter training camp in Dubai next month and, if he’s still a West Ham player, Payet will not be invited.

The Irons are refusing to allow Payet to leave on the cheap and are happy to allow him to ‘rot in the reserves’ until they receive a satisfactory bid for him.

The latest bid from Marseille was valued at £22.8 million but West Ham are refusing to budge and have rejected it. However, as time goes on, surely it’s in the east Londoners best interest to offload him before the end of the transfer window.

West Ham United v Manchester City - The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Despite Payet’s situation having the potential the disrupt West Ham’s campaign, they have actually won the two matches since their star man threw a strop.

West Ham fans may not enjoy that, though. Whose house will they throw eggs at if Payet leaves? Whose car will they vandalise? And who will they abuse in songs during matches?

