Formula 1

Ecclestone no longer F1 Commercial Chief .

Chase Carey explains why change for Bernie Ecclestone "is going to be difficult"

Football News
New Formula One Chief Executive Officer Chase Carey believes Bernie Ecclestone will struggle to adjust to a new role after being replaced on Monday following the takeover of F1 by Liberty Media. 

Ecclestone said a while back that Liberty had approached him with an offer to remain CEO for a further three years, however as the takeover came to fruition that offer did not. 

Instead, Ecclestone - who has been at the helm of Formula One for 40 years - has been made chairman emeritus while Carey looks to find the 86-year-old an ongoing role which he will find "rewarding". 

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carey said: "Bernie has run this business the majority of his adult life.

"When he's run it for the period he's run it, I certainly understand that the change is going to be difficult for him and create challenges for him. Hopefully, we'll find a way that it continues to be rewarding for him.

"I want him to feel good about it. He will always be part of the Formula 1 family, he will always be welcome, and I want to try and make this something he can continue to feel part of.

"But it's a big change for him and I understand that."

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Carey was quick to praise Ecclestone, however, and paid respect to all the work he has done in the past four decades to make the sport what it is today. 

"I think the reality is that Bernie has really ran the business as a one-man show. That's not a criticism, it's just the reality," he added.

"Bernie deserves enormous credit for the business that has been built over the last number of decades and realistically it just got sold for $8billion, so the ultimate proof in the value he created is there for all to see."

AUTO-PRIX-F1-UAE-RACE

And the new CEO is hopeful he can continue to work alongside Bernie, adding: "He has unique insights in the business, he understands it probably better than anyone else, his advice will be invaluable.

"He has been helpful to me to date and I look forward to his advice as we go forward."

