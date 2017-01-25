The Australian Open has been full of surprises so far, not least the early exits of Andy Murray and current champion Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic has won the championship in five of the last six years, interrupted only by current semi-finalist Stan Wawrinka in 2014. Murray is the current world number one and had the year of his career in 2016.

For Roger Federer, however, the main surprise of this tournament has been himself.

The Swiss legend has been out of the game for six months having taken a temporary lay-off due to a knee injury.

On his return, he has reached what is now his 41st Grand Slam semi-final, having stopped Mischa Zverev in the quarter-finals to make him the new tournament favourite.

Speaking ahead of his semi-final match, Federer said: "I thought I might win a few rounds, depending on the draw, maybe fourth round or quarters.

"That was my call. I told the Swiss press. They were my expectations if the draw is okay. That was before I saw the draw.

"When I saw the draw and people were talking about the dream draw, I thought, 'What am I missing?' I didn’t see a dream draw at all."

Federer cruised past Zverev 6-1 7-5 6-2, ending the first set in under 20 minutes. His form has left bookies tipping him for his 18th Grand Slam title.

“I’m happy. I played as well as I could this tournament. I never thought I would be this good. Here I am, still standing, in a semi to play Stan. It couldn’t be cooler for the both of us — I can’t wait," he added.

“I’m happy for him that he has gotten this far, but he doesn’t need to go one step further - it’s enough for right now!”

