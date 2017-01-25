How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

Goldberg is set to enter the Royal Rumble on Sunday (©Twitter @ProWrestlingMag).

Goldberg explains why he decided to stay in the WWE after Survivor Series

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Ever since Survivor Series, the WWE Universe has waited for the next appearance on Monday Night RAW by Goldberg.

He made headlines before, during and after Survivor Series when he defeated the previously unbeatable Brock Lesnar in just one minute and 26 seconds.

Sticking around

Ahead of his match with Lesnar, rumours had claimed that Goldberg would only be returning to the company for that match.

JOIN THE DEBATE

Did Goldberg make the right choice to enter the Royal Rumble? Join the debate by becoming a GMS writer HERE: http://gms.to/haveyoursay1

Article continues below

He wasn't expected to be around for long - a belief which arguably added to the anticipation for his match with Lesnar.

However he made headlines the following night on RAW when he announced that he would be the first name to enter the 2017 Royal Rumble.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Malcolm Butler's tweet about Julio Jones in 2012 is suddenly very meaningful

Malcolm Butler's tweet about Julio Jones in 2012 is suddenly very meaningful

The Patriots and Falcons last played in 2013 - here's how it went

The Patriots and Falcons last played in 2013 - here's how it went

The reason why Goldberg was bleeding on Monday Night RAW

The reason why Goldberg was bleeding on Monday Night RAW

Goldberg's brilliant Instagram post after busting his head on Monday Night Raw

Goldberg's brilliant Instagram post after busting his head on Monday Night Raw

The reason you need to seriously avoid playing at the San Siro on FIFA17

The reason you need to seriously avoid playing at the San Siro on FIFA17

Video: Angel di Maria scores one of the best goals in his career for PSG vs Bordeaux

Video: Angel di Maria scores one of the best goals in his career for PSG vs Bordeaux

Only recently however has the WCW legend revealed what it was that made him want to remain with the company following his win over Lesnar.

During an interview with Brian Fritz of Sporting News, Goldberg said:

"You know, I think the reaction of my son, the reaction of my wife and have to say the reaction of the crowd, I'm greatly appreciative than anybody would ever know who I was."

The fans certainly know who Goldberg is and since Survivor Series he has established himself as one of the biggest names on the roster.

Now heading into the Royal Rumble, he may not be included in the list of favourites because of an expected WrestleMania match with Lesnar, but he is still considered as a force to be reckoned with in the main event come Sunday night.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
Royal Rumble
Wrestlemania

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again