Ever since Survivor Series, the WWE Universe has waited for the next appearance on Monday Night RAW by Goldberg.

He made headlines before, during and after Survivor Series when he defeated the previously unbeatable Brock Lesnar in just one minute and 26 seconds.

Sticking around

Ahead of his match with Lesnar, rumours had claimed that Goldberg would only be returning to the company for that match.

He wasn't expected to be around for long - a belief which arguably added to the anticipation for his match with Lesnar.

However he made headlines the following night on RAW when he announced that he would be the first name to enter the 2017 Royal Rumble.

Only recently however has the WCW legend revealed what it was that made him want to remain with the company following his win over Lesnar.

During an interview with Brian Fritz of Sporting News, Goldberg said:

"You know, I think the reaction of my son, the reaction of my wife and have to say the reaction of the crowd, I'm greatly appreciative than anybody would ever know who I was."

The fans certainly know who Goldberg is and since Survivor Series he has established himself as one of the biggest names on the roster.

Now heading into the Royal Rumble, he may not be included in the list of favourites because of an expected WrestleMania match with Lesnar, but he is still considered as a force to be reckoned with in the main event come Sunday night.

