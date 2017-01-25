Ben Roethlisberger considering retirement?

For years the Pittsburgh Steelers have been the 'what if' team of the NFL and 2016 was supposed to be their year to prove themselves.

For the first time ever, they had quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, runningback Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown all fit and ready to play together in the post- season.

Calling it quits?

Pittsburgh's high octane offense all starts with their quarterback, but Roethlisberger has issued a statement which could leave the entire city in a state of panic.

The 34-year-old quarterback has had a very strong career in Pittsburgh, but now he has made the decision to evaluate all of his options before he commits to playing in 2017.

According to a report on NFL.com, Roethlisberger seemed reluctant to commit to playing with the Steelers next year.

Claiming:

"I'm going to take this off-season to evaluate, to consider all options ... To consider health, and family and things like that and just kind of take some time away to evaluate next season, if there's going to be a next season."

Using a phrase like 'if there's going to be a next season' will certainly send shock waves throughout the city of Pittsburgh.

It would admittedly be a shock to see 'Big Ben' walk away this off-season and head coach Mike Tomlin has claimed that he is not alarmed by his reluctance to commit to a plan for his immediate future.

"I think that that's a fair assessment in terms of where he is in his career. I'm not alarmed by it. I just think that that's football."

No matter what Roethlisberger spends his off-season considering, the time now seems to have arrived for the Steelers to look beyond their long serving quarterback.

With names like Kirk Cousins and Tony Romo set to be looking for new teams this off-season, Roethlisberger leaving immediately could spark some interesting decisions by the Steelers.

Looking even more long term, names like New England's Jimmy Garoppolo could be on the radar for the Steelers.

