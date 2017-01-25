In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Could Roethlisberger's time be at an end?.

Ben Roethlisberger not committing to playing in 2017

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

For years the Pittsburgh Steelers have been the 'what if' team of the NFL and 2016 was supposed to be their year to prove themselves.

For the first time ever, they had quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, runningback Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown all fit and ready to play together in the post- season.

Calling it quits?

Pittsburgh's high octane offense all starts with their quarterback, but Roethlisberger has issued a statement which could leave the entire city in a state of panic.

SIGN UP NOW

Who could replace Big Ben in Pittsburgh? Have your say by signing up now to become a GMS writer: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The 34-year-old quarterback has had a very strong career in Pittsburgh, but now he has made the decision to evaluate all of his options before he commits to playing in 2017.

According to a report on NFL.com, Roethlisberger seemed reluctant to commit to playing with the Steelers next year.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots and Falcons last played in 2013 - here's how it went

The Patriots and Falcons last played in 2013 - here's how it went

Ben Roethlisberger considering retirement?

Ben Roethlisberger considering retirement?

Goldberg's brilliant Instagram post after busting his head on Monday Night Raw

Goldberg's brilliant Instagram post after busting his head on Monday Night Raw

Rey Mysterio's son begins wrestling training - he looks very different to his dad

Rey Mysterio's son begins wrestling training - he looks very different to his dad

The reason you need to seriously avoid playing at the San Siro on FIFA17

The reason you need to seriously avoid playing at the San Siro on FIFA17

Video: Angel di Maria scores one of the best goals in his career for PSG vs Bordeaux

Video: Angel di Maria scores one of the best goals in his career for PSG vs Bordeaux

Claiming:

"I'm going to take this off-season to evaluate, to consider all options ... To consider health, and family and things like that and just kind of take some time away to evaluate next season, if there's going to be a next season."

Using a phrase like 'if there's going to be a next season' will certainly send shock waves throughout the city of Pittsburgh.

It would admittedly be a shock to see 'Big Ben' walk away this off-season and head coach Mike Tomlin has claimed that he is not alarmed by his reluctance to commit to a plan for his immediate future.

"I think that that's a fair assessment in terms of where he is in his career. I'm not alarmed by it. I just think that that's football."

No matter what Roethlisberger spends his off-season considering, the time now seems to have arrived for the Steelers to look beyond their long serving quarterback.

With names like Kirk Cousins and Tony Romo set to be looking for new teams this off-season, Roethlisberger leaving immediately could spark some interesting decisions by the Steelers.

Looking even more long term, names like New England's Jimmy Garoppolo could be on the radar for the Steelers.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger
NFL

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again