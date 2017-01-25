How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

RAW ended with a three way face-off (©Twitter @WWEUniverse).

What happened between Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and the Undertaker after RAW?

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The final episode of RAW before this Sunday's Royal Rumble event ended with a historic scene unfolding live in the ring.

Three of the biggest names not only in the Rumble, but in wrestling history confronted each other in the ring as the Undertaker, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar all took part in an intense stare-down.

Historic scene

The final segment on Monday's episode of RAW only advertised Goldberg coming to the ring to discuss his chances of winning this Sunday's Royal Rumble match.

SUBMIT AN ARTICLE

Got an opinion on Sunday's Royal Rumble? Share it by submitting an article to GMS here: http://gms.to/haveyoursay5

Article continues below

The fans would however get more than they bargained for as Goldberg would soon be confronted by the advocate, Paul Heyman.

Heyman would come out to confront Goldberg, but he would soon introduce his client and Goldberg's biggest WWE rival, Brock Lesnar.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots and Falcons last played in 2013 - here's how it went

The Patriots and Falcons last played in 2013 - here's how it went

Ben Roethlisberger considering retirement?

Ben Roethlisberger considering retirement?

Goldberg's brilliant Instagram post after busting his head on Monday Night Raw

Goldberg's brilliant Instagram post after busting his head on Monday Night Raw

Rey Mysterio's son begins wrestling training - he looks very different to his dad

Rey Mysterio's son begins wrestling training - he looks very different to his dad

The reason you need to seriously avoid playing at the San Siro on FIFA17

The reason you need to seriously avoid playing at the San Siro on FIFA17

Video: Angel di Maria scores one of the best goals in his career for PSG vs Bordeaux

Video: Angel di Maria scores one of the best goals in his career for PSG vs Bordeaux

Lesnar would enter the ring - as requested by Goldberg before they would eventually be joined by the legendary Undertaker.

That is where the show would end and go off the air, leaving fans not in attendance to wonder just what would happen in the ring.

Fortunately, one of the fans in attendance answered the question.

Unsurprisingly, Lesnar was the man to leave the ring first, shortly followed by Goldberg who would remain at ringside to greet some fans before making his way to the back.

The Phenom however would do his trademark celebration before leaving the ring-side area - stopping once more to raise a fist to the crowd before leaving the stage.

Fans never got to see the physical breakdown they wanted to see between the three big names, but the segment did everything it could get fans excited for the Royal Rumble this Sunday.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
Royal Rumble
The Undertaker

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again