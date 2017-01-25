The final episode of RAW before this Sunday's Royal Rumble event ended with a historic scene unfolding live in the ring.

Three of the biggest names not only in the Rumble, but in wrestling history confronted each other in the ring as the Undertaker, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar all took part in an intense stare-down.

Historic scene

The final segment on Monday's episode of RAW only advertised Goldberg coming to the ring to discuss his chances of winning this Sunday's Royal Rumble match.

The fans would however get more than they bargained for as Goldberg would soon be confronted by the advocate, Paul Heyman.

Heyman would come out to confront Goldberg, but he would soon introduce his client and Goldberg's biggest WWE rival, Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar would enter the ring - as requested by Goldberg before they would eventually be joined by the legendary Undertaker.

That is where the show would end and go off the air, leaving fans not in attendance to wonder just what would happen in the ring.

Fortunately, one of the fans in attendance answered the question.

Unsurprisingly, Lesnar was the man to leave the ring first, shortly followed by Goldberg who would remain at ringside to greet some fans before making his way to the back.

The Phenom however would do his trademark celebration before leaving the ring-side area - stopping once more to raise a fist to the crowd before leaving the stage.

Fans never got to see the physical breakdown they wanted to see between the three big names, but the segment did everything it could get fans excited for the Royal Rumble this Sunday.

