WWE

Is Sasha Banks looking to be traded? (©Twitter @MyRingsideNews).

Sasha Banks drops another hint that she wants to move to Smackdown

Football News
Smackdown is being referred to as the land of opportunity within the WWE and to many fans, it has surpassed the flagship show of RAW.

With a bigger roster and a longer show, RAW arguably has many bigger stars than Brand Blue, but not everyone has found a home there.

A big trade coming

For weeks it looked like Sami Zayn would be making the move to Tuesday night during his recent feud with Braun Strowman.

Nothing came of it though and in reality, the only star to make the switch between brands thus far has been Jack Swagger.

In the RAW women's division however, Sasha Banks had a very solid 2016, it may not enough to keep her on Monday night's though.

The Boss had previously hinted on social media that she would be open to a trade over to Smackdown, and she seems to be hinting at it once again.

Uploading a picture of herself to her Instagram page and captioning it "Remember, for everything you have lost, you have gained something else. Without the dark, you would never see the stars" is hardly a prelude to a trade.

However with the use of the hashtag '#sdwomenschampionship', fans have taken it as another hint that the Boss is looking to move.

Whilst the RAW women's division may boast stars such as Banks, Bayley, Charlotte and Nia Jax, it does lack the depth that the Smackdown division has.

A trade seeing Banks make the move to Smackdown could see more than one of Smackdown's female superstars go in the opposite direction.

With the recent addition of Mickie James to the Smackdown roster, Banks could get some much needed new competition with a trade.

Topics:
WWE
WWE Smackdown
Sasha Banks

