The Royal Rumble is this Sunday, and far from being a cohesive unit, the Wyatt Family appear to be falling apart at the seams.

Following weeks of hostility, two of the three family members came to blows on the final episode of Smackdown before this Sunday's event.

A family divided

Randy Orton and Luke Harper went one on one on tonight's Smackdown with the winner not only getting one over on their opponent, but also getting the admiration of Bray Wyatt himself.

The match would actually open Smackdown and the two superstars would pull off a fairly intense encounter.

The two family members have been teasing an encounter after costing each other a string of matches in recent weeks.

Randy Orton would get the win following a very memorable RKO, but it was the post- match events which gave the most interesting questions.

Following his defeat at the hands of the Viper, Harper was seemingly extended a helping hand by Wyatt, but he made the mistake of accepting it.

Wyatt would deliver Sister Abigail to one of his longest serving family members and would leave the ring with Harper laying in the ring.

Wyatt and Orton would leave the arena together as Harper tried to get back to his feet, but now the future of the Wyatt Family is in doubt.

What next?

With the Royal Rumble this Sunday and all three men involved in tonight's altercation set to compete, it could create some interesting confrontations.

Revenge will surely be on the mind of Harper come Sunday, but will he be granted the chance to take it by eliminating either Orton or Wyatt?

It has long been rumoured that Orton will eventually turn on Wyatt which could provide a very interesting scenario further down the Road to WrestleMania.

