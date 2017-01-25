How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Cristiano Ronaldo goal.

Real Madrid have changed part of their logo for fans in the Middle East

Football clubs don’t come any bigger than Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants have won the European Cup a record 11 times and boast a remarkable 32 La Liga titles, which is also a domestic record.

AC Milan are next on the list of most successful European clubs, with seven Champions League triumphs, followed by Barcelona, Liverpool and Bayern Munich (all on five).

This, combined with the fact they possess some of the world’s best footballers, means Los Blancos aren’t just big business in Spain, they’re massive all over the world.

Fans from all four corners of the globe watch their heroes on TV every week and many of them also snap up merchandise - usually a replica jersey - as a way of expressing their support.

Madrid cash in on their popularity

Madrid, like every other football club, make the most of their popularity by cashing in.

Zinedine Zidane Announced As New Real Madrid Manager

There’s a particularly high demand for their products in the Middle East - in countries like the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman - however, it’s been revealed that in order to cater for fans in that part of the world, they’ve deliberately moved a key part of their logo.

Notice the change?

As you can see from this side-by-side image, the traditional Christian cross at the top of the royal crown has been removed.

This has raised the eyebrows of fans on social media - but, of course, there’s a reason why this decision has been taken.

Why has this change been made?

According to Spanish newspapers Marca and AS, it’s a way of respecting cultural sensitivities.

Marka, a retailing group in the UAE, has been granted exclusive rights to "manufacture, distribute and sell Real Madrid products" in the Gulf Arab countries and they believe that selling merchandise in a Muslim-majority region without the cross is the correct decision.

FBL-WCLUB-2016-KASHIMA ANTLERS-REAL MADRID

Marka Vice Chairman Khaled al-Mheiri confirmed, via Reuters, that the badge was being altered to respect cultural sensitivities.

"We have to be sensitive towards other parts of the Gulf that are quite sensitive to products that hold the cross," al-Mheiri, who owns a Real Madrid cafe in Dubai, is quoted as saying by Marca.

What do you make of this story? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

