Spurs (36-9) 108, Raptors (28-17) 106

LaMarcus Aldridge (21/7/2) led the Spurs, in the absence of Kawhi Leonard, to a win in Canada. Patty Mills (18/0/3) made a big impact off the bench. Without DeMar DeRozan, it was up to Kyle Lowry (30/5/2) to shoulder the scoring burden.

Clippers (30-17) 110, Sixers (16-27) 121

Nerlens Noel (19/8/5) and Richaun Holmes (18/3/0) were the highest scorers for the Sixers as they completed a spirited comeback against the Clippers on Blake Griffin's (12/11/5) return following an 18-game absence. DeAndre Jordan (10/20/3) going 4/12 from the line really cost L.A.

Celtics (26-18) 108, Wizards (25-20) 123

John Wall (27/7/7) showed his All-Star credentials once again as he won the battle of two of the east's best point guards. Bradley Beal (31/2/5) also had a big night for the ever-improving Wizards. Isaiah Thomas (25/1/13) posted a double-double for Boston.

Bulls (23-23) 100, Magic (18-29) 92

Jimmy Butler (20/8/4) and Dwyane Wade (21/7/3) were the difference for the Bulls as they overcame a Nikola Vucevic (20/8/2) inspired Orlando Magic in Florida. Doug McDermott (12/1/1) was a spark in his 17 minutes on the court.

Jazz (29-18) 93, Nuggets (19-25) 103

Nikola Jokic (23/11/6) continued his incredible run of form this season with another double-double. Jameer Nelson (17/1/7) was huge from the point for the Nuggets. It was a quiet night for Gordon Hayward (9/6/3) as George Hill (17/3/5) top-scored for the Jazz.

Timberwolves (17-28) 112, Suns (15-30) 111

Andrew Wiggins (31/6/3) nailed a game-winning buzzer-beater to cap an impressive individual night for the Canadian forward. Karl-Anthony Towns (18/10/2) had another double-double. Devin Booker (26/2/4) had his tenth straight game of scoring at least 20 points.