Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

.

Sixers overcome the Clippers; Spurs beat the Raptors; Wiggins buzzer-beater downs Suns

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Spurs (36-9) 108, Raptors (28-17) 106

LaMarcus Aldridge (21/7/2) led the Spurs, in the absence of Kawhi Leonard, to a win in Canada. Patty Mills (18/0/3) made a big impact off the bench. Without DeMar DeRozan, it was up to Kyle Lowry (30/5/2) to shoulder the scoring burden. 

Clippers (30-17) 110, Sixers (16-27) 121

Nerlens Noel (19/8/5) and Richaun Holmes (18/3/0) were the highest scorers for the Sixers as they completed a spirited comeback against the Clippers on Blake Griffin's (12/11/5) return following an 18-game absence. DeAndre Jordan (10/20/3) going 4/12 from the line really cost L.A.

Celtics (26-18) 108, Wizards (25-20) 123

John Wall (27/7/7) showed his All-Star credentials once again as he won the battle of two of the east's best point guards. Bradley Beal (31/2/5) also had a big night for the ever-improving Wizards. Isaiah Thomas (25/1/13) posted a double-double for Boston. 

Bulls (23-23) 100, Magic (18-29) 92

Jimmy Butler (20/8/4) and Dwyane Wade (21/7/3) were the difference for the Bulls as they overcame a Nikola Vucevic (20/8/2) inspired Orlando Magic in Florida. Doug McDermott (12/1/1) was a spark in his 17 minutes on the court. 

Jazz (29-18) 93, Nuggets (19-25) 103

Nikola Jokic (23/11/6) continued his incredible run of form this season with another double-double. Jameer Nelson (17/1/7) was huge from the point for the Nuggets. It was a quiet night for Gordon Hayward (9/6/3) as George Hill (17/3/5) top-scored for the Jazz.

Timberwolves (17-28) 112, Suns (15-30) 111

Andrew Wiggins (31/6/3) nailed a game-winning buzzer-beater to cap an impressive individual night for the Canadian forward. Karl-Anthony Towns (18/10/2) had another double-double. Devin Booker (26/2/4) had his tenth straight game of scoring at least 20 points. 

Topics:
San Antonio Spurs
Southwest Division
Western Conference
NBA
Phoenix Suns
Pacific Division
LA Clippers
Denver Nuggets
Northwest Division
Philadelphia Sixers
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
Boston Celtics
Chicago Bulls
Central Division
Washington Wizards
Southeast Division
Minnesota Timberwolves
Toronto Raptors
Utah Jazz
Orlando Magic

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again