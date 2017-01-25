In typical Arsenal fashion, their season has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride.

Since November, as revealed by fan Twitter account @WelBeast, the Gunners have moved from 2nd to 3rd to 4th to 5th to 4th and back to 2nd in the Premier League table.

Away defeats to Manchester City and Everton in December threatened to derail their title bid but four wins in their last five league games has resurrected their challenge.

In stark contrast to previous years, Arsenal have shown grit by grinding out results against teams they should be beating comfortably.

No game is easy in the Premier League and Arsene Wenger's men have scored a number of late goals to keep up with their title rivals.

That very notion was evident against Burnley on Sunday. Having gone down to 10 men with just under half an hour to play, Arsenal conceded a late penalty to throw away their 1-0 lead.

But in the 97th minute, Laurent Koscielny won a penalty of his own which Alexis Sanchez converted to seal a vital three points.

Victory saw Arsenal's squad go for a team meal on Tuesday, with Alex Iwobi posting a picture of the gang on Twitter (see below).

"DINNER WITH THE TEAM"

However, Arsenal fans noticed something strange - where was Mesut Ozil?

While the German was nowhere to be seen, even Yaya Sanogo had managed to bag an invite to the meal. Perhaps Ozil was the one who took the picture?

Team bonding is important in professional football, so it seems odd that Ozil missed out. Regardless, here's how Arsenal fans reacted to his absence.

TWITTER REACTS

One fan hilariously pointed out Sanogo's unexpected presence.

Ozil's contract situation is a big talking point amongst fans at the moment, though he admitted in December that he's happy with life at the Emirates Stadium.

"I'm very happy playing at a club of Arsenal's stature, with incredible fans that also cheer a lot," he told Marca, per the Mirror.

"I feel great playing in London, but in the world of football you never know... We'll see what happens in the future."

