Charlie Adam’s spell as a Premier League footballer has featured many highs and lows for the Scottish midfielder.

He was magnificent for Blackpool during the Seasiders’ brief spell in the top flight, scoring 12 goals and providing nine assists.

During a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United, Sir Alex Ferguson hailed his compatriot and famously stated that Adam’s corner kicks alone were “worth £10 million”.

Article continues below

But following Blackpool’s relegation to the Championship at the end of the 2010-11 campaign, it was Liverpool who won the battle for his signature after agreeing to stump up £6.75 million.

This was a huge opportunity for Adam to establish his status as a key player at a huge club but, for various reasons, he flattered to deceive at Anfield.

Article continues below

The Scotland international moved on to Stoke City after his one and only season with the Merseyside outfit and has been at the Britannia Stadium ever since.

Adam could seal unexpected move away from Stoke

Adam isn’t quite as effective as he once was - he’s scored one goal and registered four assists for the Potters in the league this term - but that hasn’t deterred one surprise potential suitor.

In what would surely be the most unexpected deal of the January transfer window, ESPN understand that Fenerbahce are considering signing the central midfielder over the coming days.

Dick Advocaat is a big fan

It’s understood that Fenerbahce coach Dick Advocaat is a “big admirer” of Adam, who is also on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs.

However, Adam has fought hard to work his way back into Mark Hughes’ starting line-up - he found himself out of favour at the start of the campaign - and may feel that it’s too early in his career to leave England for Turkey.

Why Fenerbahce move might appeal to Adam

Fenerbahce, though, are one of the biggest clubs in Turkey and regularly compete in the Champions League.

They also possess some excellent players, most notably the former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Robin van Persie.

Fener currently sit fourth in the Turkish Super Lig, six points behind leaders Besiktas, and clearly feel that Adam can provide the quality required to mount a serious title challenge during the second half of the campaign.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms