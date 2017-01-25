Rejoice, Liverpool fans - Philippe Coutinho has just signed a new five-year contract.

Following months of speculation surrounding a move to Barcelona, the Brazilian has committed his long-term future at Anfield in a deal worth a reported £200,000-per-week.

Coutinho's new wage packet is similar to what Luis Suarez earned at Liverpool, demonstrating his importance to the club.

Upon putting pen to paper, Coutinho told the club's official website: "I am very happy to sign a new contract here. It is a club that I am very grateful to and this shows my happiness here.

"I will work much harder to repay the belief shown in me. I signed this new contract to stay here for a few more years because it's a great honour for me.

"It gives me great happiness because I was welcomed here with open arms by everyone at the club and the supporters right from my first day. I am very thankful to this football club for everything."

However, while Coutinho signing a new deal is great news for everyone associated with Liverpool, there's even more reason to be delighted.

According to the Mirror, the 24-year-old's new contract doesn't contain a buy-out clause, which all but rules out any future move to cash-strapped Barcelona.

And Liverpool fans are absolutely loving it, as you can see in the Twitter reaction below.

There'll be a joyous mood around Melwood today, with Jurgen Klopp expressing his delight at Coutinho committing his future.

He said: "I think everyone knows what a great footballer Phil is, that is not in question.

"Not everyone sees what an incredibly positive character he is and what a big influence he is on the dressing room.

"I knew of Phil before I came to Liverpool and I was well aware of what a talent he was, but since arriving here I have not only witnessed his ability up close, but also his ever-continuing development.

"He is truly world-class - in that very top bracket.

"The fact he wants to stay here and be part of what we are looking to build and develop shows his personal commitment is to make himself better and be an integral part of something that is very special."

