Anthony Joshua has admitted that he has been watching WBC champion Deontay Wilder closely as speculation of a fight between the two builds.

Although the two look set to battle in the near future, Joshua must first focus on his match against Wladimir Klitschko, which takes place at Wembley Stadium on April 29.

The 27-year-old has one of the top reputations in Europe but hopes to build on it further by challenging Wilder, who has held the WBC heavyweight belt since 2015. By doing so, Joshua's reputation is sure to grow stateside.

Article continues below

The IBF champion told Sky Sports: "Fingers crossed that I beat Klitschko, then we can look down the line to competing in America against the likes of Wilder."

Joshua has held his heavyweight title since April 2016, after beating Charles Martin at the O2 Arena. The Brit defended it twice before the turn of the year, holding off both Dominic Breazeale and Eric Molina.

Article continues below

He takes on Klitschko in a unification bout in three months looking to capture the WBA super title from his Ukrainian opponent.

Despite preparing for the biggest fight of his career, Joshua still has an eye on the future and suggested that he is ready to conquer America.

"The United States is the mecca of boxing and we are trying to build an American audience, a bit like [Ricky] Hatton, [Lennox] Lewis and [Naseem] Hamed managed to do."

Should the IBF champion stay true to his word, a fight between Wilder and Joshua would have fans from all over the world excited. The 31-year-old American is one of boxing's hottest prospects at the moment, and boasts a 37-0 record, with 36 wins coming by knockout.

He last fought in his home state of Alabama, defeating Chris Arreola to retain his WBC heavyweight title.

Joshua is also unbeaten in the ring, with a record of 18-0, and all his wins have coming by the way of knockout, so a match between the two, if both remain unbeaten, would be one of the most anticipated in recent history.

For the time being, though, Joshua must concentrate on preparing for his fight against Klitschko, as the pair do battle in what's already one of the biggest bouts of the year.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms