Kell Brook vs. Amir Khan appeared to be dead in the water.

Earlier this week, promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that Brook wasn’t prepared to accept Khan’s offer of a 70-30 purse split.

This sparked a rather childish Twitter spat between the two fighters, with Khan arguing that, because the’s the “A side”, it makes more sense for him to make the most money from their potential summer bout.

Brook reacted with a rather uncomplimentary tweet and this led Khan to point out that he’s worth a cool $30 million net.

Brook then posted a photo of Khan flat out on the canvas following one of his knockouts. Meow.

Brook still wants the fight

However, a couple of days on and Brook has told Sky Sports that he is still prepared to take the fight, providing an agreement can be reached with the Bolton-born boxer.

"I've been quite vocal over many years that I want that fight. I don't think I would just say I don't want the fight and walk away," Brook admitted. "He's trying to find anything to not have the fight and everybody knows that I want that fight.

"I'm willing to bend slightly, even though I've never lost as a welterweight. I've only lost to [Gennady] Golovkin on a broken eye socket.

"I think I'm the main player. I'm the A-side. He got knocked out in his last fight and I don't know how he can kind of call the shots.

"Just to make the fight happen and get it across the line, I'm willing to bend on some of his demands. Even still, we've not crossed the line with it."

Brook reveals Khan's 'extreme' demands

The IBF welterweight champion then went into more details about Khan’s “extreme” demands and claims his potential opponent is “completely in cuckoo land”.

"Of course it's extreme and not just the split,” Brook continued. "He also wants to have the fight in Bolton. He's also arguing about who comes out first and second. There are many, many things - I could go on all day.

"Seventy-thirty? He wants to give the champion 30 per cent of the cut? He's completely in cuckoo land, that kid."

What happens if he doesn't fight Khan?

Brook will take his time to mull over his options and could end up accepting a mandatory title defence against Errol Spence Jr, or a potential move to light-middleweight.

"It's so, so frustrating," the 30-year-old added. "Everybody wants this fight so badly and I desperately want to give them this fight. We've come to a dead end at the minute.

"I'm going to get back in the gym now, I'm going to start dieting. I'm going to be listening to my body and see if I can get down to a certain weight, so many weeks before the fight when we're making welterweight.

"I'm just going to see if we move to 154, or if we fight Spence. I'll probably be able to let you know in the next two or three weeks where I think we will be going."

