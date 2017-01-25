How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

The fight ended in a draw .

James DeGale's trainer accuses Floyd Mayweather of cheating during Badou Jack fight

James DeGale's trainer Jim McDonnell has accused Floyd Mayweather of "illegal" tricks during the Brit's fight against Badou Jack, claiming the promoter was checking the scorecards between rounds. 

McDonnell also believes his man should have won the fight, which eventually ended in a draw.

DeGale was awarded a 114-112 victory by one judge, but the other two scored the fight 113-113 ensuring a draw was the majority decision.

The outcome has angered the Brit's trainer who has suggested that Mayweather attempted to influence officials throughout the fight.

He told Boxing Scene: "One of the things that I need to double check is that I was told that Mayweather was checking the scorecards off the judges in between rounds, to me that’s illegal.

“But he was trying to say to Badou Jack after one of the rounds, ‘Man, you’re one down, you gotta’ win the next round.’"

As well as this, McDonnell is also unhappy with the way Jack's corner acted before the fight.

He claims that members of Mayweather's team attempted to ban DeGale's team from reaching their corner of the ring, despite themselves doing the exact thing.   

The former world title contender, who now guides 30-year-old DeGale, has called serious foul play, but also defended how his man fought.

Badou Jack v James DeGale

"I’m thinking, you’re on a Mayweather bill in America, against an American-based fighter with three American judges. James DeGale showed great mental strength and he won that fight for me."

McDonnell may have a point, and his claims seem strong. It's also clear he's making no excuses for DeGale. He was on top early in the match and had Jack knocked down in the opening round.

However, the challenger, who was looking to capture the WBC super-middleweight title, also hit the canvas in the last round, costing him the win.

Badou Jack v James DeGale

Immediately following the fight, DeGale demanded a rematch on home soil, as he looks to unify the IBF and WBC titles following the draw in New York.      

It's likely that the pair will face off again sometime soon, as the draw left both fighters believing that they can solidify their place at the top of their weight class.       

