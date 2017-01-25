Football fans of a certain age will remember the incredible hype that surrounded Freddy Adu after he became the youngest player ever to appear in United States professional sports back in April 2004.

The US were convinced they’d unearthed a genuine potential superstar, as were Nike, who signed up the attacking midfielder at the absurdly young age of 13.

Adu was billed as “the next Pele” - but we all know what happened next.

The Ghana-born starlet simply couldn’t live up the hype; his progress stifled as a result of the huge demands placed on his shoulders.

"My family was really poor," Adu told BBC Sport in 2012. "My mum was working two or three jobs to take care of my brother and me. So if Nike come to you and say they want to give you a million-dollar contract and the MLS wants to make you the highest-paid player at 14, you can't say no. You just can't.

"I said yes to everything that was asked of me and ended up doing a lot of appearances, a lot of promotion, a lot of interviews and it took away from the football on the field. People saw me more as a marketing tool."

Adu's bizarre career

Adu spent two seasons with his first club, D.C United, before moving to Real Salt Lake in 2007. Months earlier he was handed a trial by Manchester United but failed to earn a contract with the Premier League giants.

The United States international, who scored two goals in 17 appearances for his country, was then handed an opportunity to impress at a big European club when he joined Benfica in 2007.

However, Adu was loaned out to AS Monaco, Belenenses, Aris and Çaykur Rizespor during his time in Portugal and only managed to make 11 league appearances for the Eagles during four years on their books.

Adu was recently released by Tampa Bay Rowdies

His sad career has taken many strange twists and turns since.

He spent two seasons with Philadelphia Union before moving on to Bahia (in Brazil), then Jagodina (in Serbia), and then KuPS (in Finland) before returning to the States to join Tampa Bay Rowdies in 2015.

Unfortunately for Adu, the Rowdies decided not to renew his contract following the 2016 season.

Adu's career takes another surprise turn

But the 27-year-old’s career has just taken another unexpected turn.

According to Goal, Portland Timbers have taken the former prodigy on trial.

It’s five years since Adu last played Major League Soccer - the Rowdies compete in the NASL - but Timbers head coach Caleb Porter knows the player from his time working on the USA Under-23 team and clearly believes he may have something to offer.

If they offer him a contract, Portland Timbers will become Adu’s 13th club in as many years.

He seems like a very likeable guy

By the way, Adu comes across as a genuinely likeable guy in his interviews.

This one is great if you've got 10 minutes spare...

