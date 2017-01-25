How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Sir Alex Ferguson and Wayne Rooney.

Sir Alex Ferguson recalls story of trying to sign Rooney at Man Utd in 2004

When Sir Alex Ferguson splashed £25.6 million to sign Wayne Rooney from Everton in 2004, the Manchester United great knew he had a future superstar on his hands.

Upon finalising the deal, the Scotsman said: "I am very excited. I think we have got the best young player this country has seen in the past 30 years.

"Everyone is delighted by this signing."

However, never in Ferguson's wildest dreams did he think Rooney would go on to overtake Sir Bobby Charlton as United's all-time top goalscorer.

But that's exactly what the 31-year-old did on Saturday against Stoke City. With a free-kick at the death, Rooney found the top-right corner to score a record 250th goal for the Red Devils.

The strike - which also earned United a draw at the bet365 Stadium - cemented his status as a club legend, though that was never really in doubt given what he's achieved in Manchester.

Rooney ultimately owes his success to Ferguson who, in an interview with BBC Sport (see below at 1:50, or click HERE), recalled a brilliant story of what happened during negotiations with Everton 13 years ago.

According to the 75-year-old, he received a threatening phone call from Everton chairman Bill Kenwright's mother telling him not to sign Rooney.

FERGUSON ON SIGNING ROONEY

"It was decided we would [have] Everton at Old Trafford," he said. "We had Bill Kenwright, David Moyes, Morris Watkins, David Gill and myself, thrashing out the deal.

"And Bill Kenwright was on his phone. He hands me it and says: 'It's my mother' - I was like 'what' - 'my mother wants to talk to you'.

"She says: 'Don't you dare steal my boy!' *laughs*. Anyway, we thrashed out the deal: £27 million, 18 years of age."

Manchester United v Swansea City - Premier League

And the rest is history. Almost 13 years on from his big-money move to United and Rooney has become club captain, won five Premier League titles and the Champions League once.

It would seem the England legend has one more target at Old Trafford, though: fighting his way back into Jose Mourinho's starting line-up.

"I just have to keep going," he said. "Obviously I've been a bit in and out of the team this season, so my main priority now is to fight for my place in the starting line-up. I want to win my place back."

