It’s probably fair to say that Wayne Rooney doesn’t quite receive the praise he fully deserves.

A fairly average past few of seasons, coupled with failure with the English national side, has seen Rooney’s career tainted somewhat.

But, after his stunning free-kick against Stoke City saw him become Manchester United’s all-time goalscorer, maybe it’s time to reflect on just how good he’s been.

That strike brought up his 250th goal for the Red Devils, eclipsing Bobby Charlton’s long standing record. And now is surely the best possible time to take a moment to appreciate Rooney’s qualities throughout the years.

And that’s exactly what Michael Carrick has done.

The midfielder is currently enjoying his tenth campaign playing alongside Rooney and is probably the best person to ask about his time at United.

With the striker having represented United on 546 occasions in all competitions, Rooney has had his fair share of incredible moments in a red shirt. However, Carrick didn’t hesitate when naming his favourite one.

Carrick's favourite Rooney moment

"There was a game at West Ham [in April 2011] when I remember we were 2-0 down and he scored a hat-trick to get us back into it and we won 4-2,” he told the club’s official website.

"We were going for the league title at the time and he scored a hat-trick in the second half and pulled us right through that game. You saw his reaction into the camera! [Laughs] But that showed you what it meant to him. That pretty much summed him up – it was a great hat-trick at a crucial time in the season. He stepped up and produced for us.”

That Rooney hat-trick helped Sir Alex Ferguson’s side go on to win the title by nine points - although the forward only managed 11 goals in 28 league appearances that year.

While Carrick may have loved Rooney’s passion of swearing into the camera, it actually got him into a lot of trouble. He was punished with a two-match ban which saw him miss the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City.

Rooney's statement

Rooney didn’t exactly take the news very well after discovering he would miss one of the biggest matches of the season.

"That doesn't seem right,” his statement said at the time.

"I am not the first player to have sworn on TV and I won't be the last.

"Unlike others who have been caught swearing on camera, I apologised immediately. And yet I am the only person banned for swearing. That doesn't seem right."

And it proved costly for United as they were beaten by a Yaya Toure goal at Wembley with Paul Scholes getting sent off during the 1-0 defeat.

Rooney's future

Back to the modern day and, now that Rooney has beaten Charlton’s record, there’s a belief that he could look for a new challenge in the summer and leave the Theatre of Dreams. But a 35-year-old Carrick has admitted that he expects plenty more goals from Rooney before he eventually hangs up his boots.

"The amount of time he’s been around football is crazy really and the things he’s achieved, and he’s still only 31," he said.

"It’s no age in football these days, I wish I was still 31! I’m sure we’ll see plenty more goals."

