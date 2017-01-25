Johanna Konta has admitted that she broke down in tears following her Australian Open quarter-final defeat to Serena Williams.

The British number one looked set to test veteran Williams and went into the match in a fine run of form, but was brushed aside 6-2, 6-3.

It was only Konta's second Grand Slam quarter-final, and she was beaten by a player who had been in the situation 46 times before. Her despair shows just how far she's come at the age of just 25-years-old.

Konta was able to hold her own against Williams at times, but never took full control of the momentum she had, handing the advantage to her opponent too easily.

The Brit couldn't take advantage of Williams misfiring her serve in the first set, but did take a 3-1 lead in the second.

Unfortunately, Konta did not win a game after that, allowing her opponent to advance to the semi-finals.

According to Sky Sports, she said after the match: "I was crying, so I'm a bit blocked up.

"I cried because I'm generally quite an emotional person. I think I've never hid that away.

"I've worked incredibly hard to direct that emotion into a positive way and into a constructive way on court but off court I'm still very emotional."

Williams, who has won the tournament six times, paid Konta a huge compliment following the match and called her a future Australian Open champion.

The American will now face surprise semi-finalist Mirjana Lucic-Baroni as she looks for a seventh title.

A win in Melbourne will be her 23rd Open era Grand Slam title. She may have to face her sister Venus, however, who also made the last four. She plays Coco Vandeweghe in an all-American matchup.

The two sisters have dominated women's tennis for over a decade now, and neither show any signs of fading. This is the first time in the Open era that two players over 35-years-old have reached the semi-finals at the same Grand Slam.

Between them, the two sisters boast an impressive 29 Grand Slam titles, and both will be hunting another as the tournament concludes on January 29.

