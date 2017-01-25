How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo offers the perfect response to being compared with Lionel Messi

It feels like forever that football fans have been debating who is better: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.

Both men are, without a doubt, the best players of their generation and there is a firm argument to suggest they are among the greatest to ever play the game.

Messi has won five Ballon d'Or awards over the last decade, coming runner-up on four occasions. Ronaldo has won four times and finished runner-up five times. That says it all.

The eternal debate seems to have spawned a notion that Messi & Ronaldo are in fact great rivals. While on a competitive level that stands to reason, the perceived bitterness or animosity between the pair doesn't appear to exist.

The fact that CR7 plays for Real Madrid and Messi leads their fiercest rivals, Barcelona, only adds to the intrigue.

Speaking to Chinese outlet Dongqiudi, the Real Madrid superstar commented on the constant comparisons to his rival and suggested he has accepted people will continue to do so.

“It’s part of the business,” Ronaldo said. “I don’t think you can compare things. Cristiano is Cristiano and Messi is Messi.

“We’re both great players and our individual and collective titles speak for themselves.

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

“He tries to do his best for his team and me for mine. We are rivals because we play at different clubs, but when we are together we have a mutual respect."

Ronaldo, 31, is around two years older than Messi and has managed to score 382 goals in 371 games for Madrid over the course of his eight seasons in the Spanish capital.

Messi's record is nothing to be scoffed at either. The Argentine genius has spent his entire career with the Catalan side and has 481 goals in 557 appearances in all competitions.

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015

Along with Wayne Rooney, the pair are also the only players in world football who own the all-time goalscoring records for their clubs and their countries.

When you think that Real Madrid, Manchester United and Barcelona are three of the biggest clubs in world football, on top of legendary players to have represented Portugal, Argentina and England, that's an astounding feat.

Because of their accolades and overall greatness, it's almost natural that Messi and Ronaldo would be compared, but the latter has no interest in doing so.

Argentina v Portugal - International Friendly

“I don’t like to compare – the word does not exist for me. We’re two different people, two people doing their work.

“They even compared our children when they were born, at school, who is faster or smarter…”

