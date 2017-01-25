Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has been given a glimmer of hope that a bout between Kell Brook and Amir Khan is still possible, but also warned team Khan not to insult his fighter.

The match looked off following a breakdown in talks after Brook and his father rejected the terms that Khan is demanding.

According to Hearn, the 30-year-old is demanding a 70-30 split in his favour, despite being the challenger for Brook's IBF welterweight title.

Brook's father walked out of the latest meeting when those terms were suggested, but Hearn has since suggested that he's trying to find "middle ground" between the two camps whose relationship is "stronger than ever".

He did, though, warn Khan's team not to insult his opponent with an offer so one sided.

Hearn told Sky Sports: "We feel like the split should be 50-50.

"You're not talking about five per cent. Could I convince Kell Brook's dad to take five per cent less? Yeah, maybe, and you can get creative around these numbers, but 20 percent is a borderline insult.

"I think [60-40] is too wide. That doesn't mean it's not a discussion that can be had and maybe then you move to 55-45, but for me Kell Brook has to be respected and get what's right. You can't just roll over and take a deal you can't accept."

Brook's last fight came against Gennady Golovkin in September 2016. The Brit jumped up two divisions to challenge the 34-year-old for the WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight titles. However, after a brave fight, Golovkin defeated Brook by knockout.

It was his first professional boxing loss, which now leaves him with a record of 36-1. Despite his defeat, Brook made it clear that he sees his long-term future in the 154lb super-welter class.

Hearn also suggested that the IBF welterweight champion is already compromising by agreeing to fight Khan at 147lbs, and doesn't need to give further ground in financial negotiations.

Khan, who would go into the bout as the challenger, has a record of 31-4. He last fought in May 2016, losing to Canelo Alvarez by knockout. He has not had a fight in the UK since April 2013, with his last four matches being held in the United States.

If Hearn is able to find a middle ground between Brook and Khan, it's likely the fight would take place in the UK, on home soil for both men.

With Anthony Joshua taking on Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley on April 29, should a match between these two materialise, it could be a big year for British boxing.

