WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr has insane dunking skills

Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr shows off his insane dunking skills

Odell Beckham is a freak of nature. A physical phenom that is on pace to finish his career as one of the greatest of all time if he keeps up this pace.

The New York Giants wide receiver is breaking records, setting new NFL marks and performing like an All-World calibre player week in and week out in the Giants offense. No one can doubt that at all. 

And it seems that Beckham's talents aren't just limited to the football field and catching balls one-handed. OBJ took to the basketball court earlier this week and showed off that he can absolutely hang above the rim with some incredible dunks. Check the footage out below...

The former LSU star shared this video to his Instagram page after he rocked up at Newman High - his former high school - and left us all with no doubt that he could probably get a spot in the rotation of several NBA teams right now.

Those dunks are serious. Beckham is getting some very real ups on those attempts and is thundering that ball home. We told you it was impressive.

We have actually seen this before from OBJ. Here he is back in 2015 showing that he can throw it down.

If Odell actually wanted to take part in the NBA Slam Dunk contest this year then the league would lose absolutely nothing from letting it happen. It would no doubt draw more eyes if Zach LaVine or Aaron Gordon was taking on one of the NFL's best who can actually fly.

New York Giants v Washington Redskins

Eli Manning
New York Giants
NFL

