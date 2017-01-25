All FIFA gamers know exactly how important speed is in the game.

In the early editions of the game, you could constantly tap triangle and run rings around defenders without them being able to catch you.

Nowadays, though, even the quickest players in the game can find it difficult to beat defenders with them often being outmuscled if they attempt to run with the ball.

But a professional FIFA player has come to our rescue, brought to our attention by Dream Team.

YouTube user - who goes by the name of BorasLegend - has explained to us all the best way to beat defenders with pace.

Not only has he explained which buttons to press during his tutorial, he’s also demonstrated how effective it is in an actual match.

Here’s how to do it:

- First, make the ball roll

- Click L1 or LB

- Press and hold the sprint button and left stick in the opposite direction

- Your player will boost off the mark

If you’re still not quite sure how to do it, watch BorasLegend’s video below:

BorasLegend has emphasised that is skill is done using default controller settings and the position on L1 might change depending on your personal settings.

And, if you doubt that this move actually works, just check out some of the comments on his YouTube video.

"I'd give you 100 likes if i could mate," one wrote.

"Boras ur truly a legend ur TUTORIAL is insaaane plz keep doing more TUTORIAL like this because its so damn amazing,” added another.

While a third added: "You’re the best FIFA Tutor that I ever seen. I heard for this trick on last year but I don't understand and don't know how to do that. Today I totally understand for this trick from your videos. Thank you very much:).”

Of course, BorasLegend is a professional FIFA player so who are we to doubt his skills?

If you want to beat players with skill, we suggest you listen to him.

