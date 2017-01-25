Upon his return to action for Arsenal after Euro 2016, Olivier Giroud had become the club's second-choice striker because of Alexis Sanchez's goalscoring exploits.

The Frenchman was forced to settle for cameo appearances against Southampton and Chelsea but, during a 4-1 win over Sunderland, he demonstrated his importance.

With just over 20 minutes remaining and the scores level at 1-1, Giroud came on and scored twice with his first two touches to inspire victory.

Arsene Wenger continued starting him from the bench for a while after but has since been shown he can't afford to not start his compatriot.

Indeed, in his last six starts, Giroud has scored five goals and assisted a further two, both coming during the dramatic comeback against Bournemouth earlier this month.

Inconsistency has often been an issue for the France international but Arsenal fans adore him either way - even if he does celebrate goals when he shouldn't.

What Giroud certainly doesn't lack is passion - and it would seem he has a funny side, too.

Back in 2014, an anti-homophobia video of Giroud spraying himself and saying to the camera "I can't help that I'm gorgeous" went viral on social media (see below).

Giroud is renowned for his good looks and, in a recent interview with Copa90, he was asked if he's better looking than Arsenal new boy Granit Xhaka.

And his answer was hilarious.

"Are you better looking than Xhaka?" asked one Copa90 presenter. "When he came to the club was he like competition for you?"

To which Giroud responded: "Granit is a nice guy and good looking but..." before brushing his shoulder and adding: "Nothing to compare with me."

Cue hysterics amongst the three, with Giroud saying: "Nahhh I'm kidding," knowing fully well that he wasn't.

The 30-year-old then asked the Copa90 pair whether Xhaka was given the same question. They replied: "Yeah. He was like hhhmmm. Not very happy!"

