Football

Danilo porto.

Danilo Pereira makes a mockery of his FIFA 17 pace rating with incredible run

Football News
Most of the ratings for high-profile footballers on FIFA 17 are pretty much bang on, but EA Sports don’t always get it right for lesser-known players - even those at big clubs.

Take FC Porto’s Danilo Pereira, for example.

The defensive midfielder has been with Porto for a year and a half now, signing from Marítimo in July 2015, and was part of Portugal’s Euro 2016-winning squad.

He also hit the headlines earlier this month after referee Luis Godinho gave him one of the harshest red cards of all time. The Portuguese match official walked backwards, accidentally collided with the 25-year-old and reacted by showing him a second yellow card, much to Porto’s dismay.

Back to FIFA and Danilo has a rather modest rating of 82 on the latest version of the game. Not brilliant, but not terrible either.

Danilo's FIFA 17 card

His best asset, according to the card, is his physicality (87), followed by his defensive work (83), dribbling (74), pace (68), passing (66) and then shooting (59).

p1b7aqo0k3139j1a0j1di666lkifb.jpg

Danilo is actually pretty slow on the game. A pace rating of 68 is certainly nothing to shout home about.

(Credit: Futhead.com)

Video: Danilo is actually rapid. Seriously rapid

But anyone who watches this remarkable clip of Danilo tracking back against Rio Ave at the weekend will immediately realise that his pace rating is spectacularly wide of the mark.

With the scores level at 2-2, Rio Ave launched a lightning-quick counter-attack following a Porto corner and were close to setting up a 3 v 1 situation around their opponent’s penalty area.

p1b7aql27512cc17qa1an718lf1v539.jpg

However, Danilo sprinted from one box to the other in seven seconds flat and broke up the attack by intercepting the ball.

Give that man 99 for pace on FIFA 18, EA.

Arsenal are interested

The Portuguese newspaper A Bola claim Arsenal scouts were watching Danilo at the time, collecting information to feed back to Arsene Wenger.

If the Gunners do end up signing Danilo, who has a release clause of €40 million in his contract, then Hector Bellerin’s status as the club’s fastest player will be under threat.

Arsenal v Middlesbrough - Premier League

These United fans want him at Old Trafford

These two Manchester United fans, meanwhile, hope that Jose Mourinho will step in and sign his compatriot this summer…

Topics:
EA SPORTS FIFA
Portugal National Football Team
UEFA Champions League
Football
Premier League
Arsenal
Hector Bellerin

