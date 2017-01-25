A host of footballers over the last few months have had their head's turned by the new lucrative opportunities presented in China, and with the reported sums being bandied about, it's no surprise.

The likes of Carlos Tevez, John Obi Mikel, Oscar, Axel Witsel and Ramires, to name but a few, have all swapped high-profile, competitive leagues to cash in on the mega-sums on offer in China - and you can bet they won't be the last.

Even though the Chinese Super League have reduced the number of foreign players to a maximum of three per game, there are still plenty of teams in the league who are yet to max-out their quota and are on the prowl for talent.

With reports suggesting Chelsea striker Diego Costa was offered £576,000-a-week to depart Stamford Bridge and head to Asia only last week, money is clearly no object and any player in the world could realistically be targeted.

Even European clubs with an embarrassment of riches of their own risk losing some of their star men, and Real Madrid are the latest club to learn this lesson.

Fear not, Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't appear to be heading to Asia anytime soon. But, a compatriot of his appears to be.

Pepe, who is in his tenth season with the Spanish giants, is set for a move to Hebei Fortune on a deal worth £300k-a-week, according to Spanish radio station Cadena Cope.

Ex-Manchester City boss Manuel Pelligrini is Fortune's manager and despite several of Europe's top clubs still interested in Pepe, it seems as though the former Real Madrid manager has kept good relations with the ultra-aggressive centre-back.

Pepe is now 33-years-old, but his new wage in China is set to triple what he is currently earning at the Bernabeu.

It's hard to blame the former Porto man for thinking about cashing in at this stage of his career, especially when you consider what he has won during his time in the Spanish capital.

With 327 appearances for Madrid in all competitions, Pepe has two La Liga, two Copa del Rey and two Champions League triumphs on his CV.

