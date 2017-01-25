Official online NBA destination in the UK

LeBron James.

LeBron James has explained his explicity rant about Cavs in four tweets

Earlier this week after the Cleveland Cavaliers played against the New Orleans Pelicans, LeBron James went on an explicit rant about his team and how they were performing on the court.

Their loss on Monday night was the team's fifth loss in the past seven games, which isn't exactly the great form that you'd expect the defending champions of the NBA. 

James said to reporters in his rant: "I just hope that we're not satisfied as an organisation. I just hope we're not satisfied. We're not better than last year. From a personnel standpoint."

"We need a f------ playmaker. I'm not saying you can just go find one, like you can go outside and see trees. I didn't say that."

The four-time MVP explained his rant in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

He said: "I not mad or upset at management cause Griff and staff have done a great job, I just feel we still need to improve in order to repeat... if that's what we wanna do."

The small forward later added: Lately taken L's, but very soon we'll bounce back. Boy, frustrating as hell, I know my team we'll bounce back. If you a real one..... then you know how to bounce back."

James knows what it takes to win a championship. After all, he has won three of them during his career, but he clearly isn't seeing a title contending team this season with the defending champions.

Although he says he isn't mad or upset at management, it's clear that he wants them to do something to change the team's fortunes, as he can't do it all. We'll just have to wait and see if they can reply to King James with an answer he is pleased to hear, and one that will change his attitude towards the team this year.

