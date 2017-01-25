Although fans had mixed views on the entire situation, one of the biggest talking points to come from SmackDown Live last week was John Bradshaw Layfield’s unfortunate slip.

While it made live television, WWE acted quickly to edit the incident out of the video they uploaded on their official YouTube channel.

JBL'S FALL

It all went down on the King’s Court segment between Dolph Ziggler and Jerry Lawler, resulting in The Show Off hitting a Super Kick on Lawler’s chest after gloating about being the reason he suffered a real-life heart attack many years ago.

That prompted JBL to rush out of his seat behind the commentary table and he fell on his way in.

After plenty of reaction on social media, you’d think that’s the end of the story one week later.

You’d be wrong, as WWE played a hilarious rib on JBL and his fall on the cruiserweight show, 205 Live just after SmackDown ended.

205 LIVE RIB

It happened during a match featuring The Brian Kendrick against a local star from Ohio, and fans quickly noticed the subtle dig – the name of the wrestler Kendrick was going up against.

As you’ll be able to see below, the name he was given was ‘Tripp Bradshaw’, and fans took to social media to credit the WWE for adding the subtle jibe in on television.

Bradshaw, as we know, was once the ring name of the current SmackDown Live announcer, before a gimmick change altered it to JBL.

So, it looks like the writers weren’t going to let JBL get away with this one so easily with Tripp Bradshaw also going on to lose the match.

