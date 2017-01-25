How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

WWE poked fun at JBL and his fall.

WWE writers take subtle dig at JBL’s fall with joke on 205 Live

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Although fans had mixed views on the entire situation, one of the biggest talking points to come from SmackDown Live last week was John Bradshaw Layfield’s unfortunate slip.

While it made live television, WWE acted quickly to edit the incident out of the video they uploaded on their official YouTube channel.

JBL'S FALL

It all went down on the King’s Court segment between Dolph Ziggler and Jerry Lawler, resulting in The Show Off hitting a Super Kick on Lawler’s chest after gloating about being the reason he suffered a real-life heart attack many years ago.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

That prompted JBL to rush out of his seat behind the commentary table and he fell on his way in.

After plenty of reaction on social media, you’d think that’s the end of the story one week later.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Ben Roethlisberger considering retirement?

Ben Roethlisberger considering retirement?

WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr has insane dunking skills

WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr has insane dunking skills

WATCH: What happened after RAW went off the air

WATCH: What happened after RAW went off the air

Top RAW superstar drops hint about a possible move to Smackdown

Top RAW superstar drops hint about a possible move to Smackdown

Charlie Adam could be about to seal the most surprising move of the window

Charlie Adam could be about to seal the most surprising move of the window

Real Madrid have removed a key part of their logo for Middle Eastern fans

Real Madrid have removed a key part of their logo for Middle Eastern fans

You’d be wrong, as WWE played a hilarious rib on JBL and his fall on the cruiserweight show, 205 Live just after SmackDown ended.

205 LIVE RIB

It happened during a match featuring The Brian Kendrick against a local star from Ohio, and fans quickly noticed the subtle dig – the name of the wrestler Kendrick was going up against.

As you’ll be able to see below, the name he was given was ‘Tripp Bradshaw’, and fans took to social media to credit the WWE for adding the subtle jibe in on television.

Bradshaw, as we know, was once the ring name of the current SmackDown Live announcer, before a gimmick change altered it to JBL.

So, it looks like the writers weren’t going to let JBL get away with this one so easily with Tripp Bradshaw also going on to lose the match.

Did you notice the joke on 205 Live? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Royal Rumble
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again