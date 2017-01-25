How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Tennis

Advancing to the semi-final was an emotional moment for Nadal.

Rafael Nadal advances to the Australian Open semi-finals

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Rafael Nadal has reached his first Grand Slam semi-final since 2014 in fine fashion, beating Canadian third-seed Milos Raonic in straight sets: 6-4, 7-6 (9-7), 6-4.

Nadal, who has been plagued by injuries in recent years, looked back to his best (or close to it) in a match that required him to save himself in the second set on six occasions.

Nadal will now face 15th seed Grigor Dimitrov in Friday's semi-final, after the Bulgarian beat David Goffin in his quarter-final.

Article continues below

If Nadal gets through his semi-final test, then a potential final between him and Roger Federer is on the cards - a meeting of the old guards.

Although, Federer has to beat Stan Wawrinka in Thursday's semi-final for this to happen.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Ben Roethlisberger considering retirement?

Ben Roethlisberger considering retirement?

WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr has insane dunking skills

WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr has insane dunking skills

WATCH: What happened after RAW went off the air

WATCH: What happened after RAW went off the air

Top RAW superstar drops hint about a possible move to Smackdown

Top RAW superstar drops hint about a possible move to Smackdown

Charlie Adam could be about to seal the most surprising move of the window

Charlie Adam could be about to seal the most surprising move of the window

Real Madrid have removed a key part of their logo for Middle Eastern fans

Real Madrid have removed a key part of their logo for Middle Eastern fans

Indeed, Nadal's and Federer's success means that six of the eight men and women competing in the Open's semi-finals are aged 30 or over.

If Nadal can win the Australian Open, then he will become only the third man in history to win each of the four Grand Slam titles twice, after Roy Emerson and Rod Laver before him.

Despite reaching his first Grand Slam semi-final in three years, Nadal still does not look to be at his best, and when asked if he thinks he will ever reach his earlier heights again, the Spanish star responded: "I think I am not a very arrogant person so I always have doubts.

2017 Australian Open - Day 10

"Even when I was winning I had doubts and even more so when I had injuries. But doubts make you work harder.

"I have had a great career but I had some tough moments so that makes me enjoy moments like this even more".

Reaching his first Grand Slam semi-final in three years obviously meant a lot to Nadal, who fell to his knees and let his emotions take hold.

You can see the moment below:

Doing this well in the Australian Open obviously means a lot to Nadal, who looks to have got somewhere near to his best, dispatching Raonic in two hours and 44 minutes.

Would you like to see a Nadal/Federer final at the Australian Open? Let us know in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open
Stanislas Wawrinka
Andy Murray

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again