Rafael Nadal has reached his first Grand Slam semi-final since 2014 in fine fashion, beating Canadian third-seed Milos Raonic in straight sets: 6-4, 7-6 (9-7), 6-4.

Nadal, who has been plagued by injuries in recent years, looked back to his best (or close to it) in a match that required him to save himself in the second set on six occasions.

Nadal will now face 15th seed Grigor Dimitrov in Friday's semi-final, after the Bulgarian beat David Goffin in his quarter-final.

If Nadal gets through his semi-final test, then a potential final between him and Roger Federer is on the cards - a meeting of the old guards.

Although, Federer has to beat Stan Wawrinka in Thursday's semi-final for this to happen.

Indeed, Nadal's and Federer's success means that six of the eight men and women competing in the Open's semi-finals are aged 30 or over.

If Nadal can win the Australian Open, then he will become only the third man in history to win each of the four Grand Slam titles twice, after Roy Emerson and Rod Laver before him.

Despite reaching his first Grand Slam semi-final in three years, Nadal still does not look to be at his best, and when asked if he thinks he will ever reach his earlier heights again, the Spanish star responded: "I think I am not a very arrogant person so I always have doubts.

"Even when I was winning I had doubts and even more so when I had injuries. But doubts make you work harder.

"I have had a great career but I had some tough moments so that makes me enjoy moments like this even more".

Reaching his first Grand Slam semi-final in three years obviously meant a lot to Nadal, who fell to his knees and let his emotions take hold.

Doing this well in the Australian Open obviously means a lot to Nadal, who looks to have got somewhere near to his best, dispatching Raonic in two hours and 44 minutes.

