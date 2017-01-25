How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Robert Lewndowski.

Robert Lewandowski reacts when asked about a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona

Although the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will always garner the most attention around Europe, there is little disputing that Bayern Munich hitman, Robert Lewandowski, is one of the most lethal strikers in world football.

The Polish talisman signed from German rivals Borussia Dortmund back in 2014 and after netting 103 goals in 187 games for Die Borussen, he now has 89 strikes in 125 Bayern outings, including 61 goals in 80 Bundesliga fixtures.

That's impressive going by anyone's standards.

Being one of the most reliable goalscorers in the game, Lewandowski has naturally attracted the interest of Barcelona and Real Madrid down the years and has sporadically been linked with moves to the Spanish giants, particularly the latter.

The 28-year-old, like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of his former employers, has never openly desired a move to Spain or anywhere else and now he has revealed why.

"Bayern are one of the best teams in the world and on a par with Real Madrid and Barcelona," he told Sport Bild.

"A move for me would not mean a step up. We can win every trophy. Besides, I feel very comfortable in Munich."

There is a degree of prestige associated with Barcelona and Madrid that is just appealing to some players. They are also two of the most successful teams in European history, so in terms of competing for honours, most players associate a move to either side as their best chance to do so.

FBL-EUR-C1-BAYERN-MUNICH-ATLETICO-MADRID

But, Lewandowski is right. Bayern Munich have a squad capable of winning everything in Europe and will consistently make the last four in the Champions League most years.

In fact, they have done so in the last five seasons, winning the competition once and coming runners-up on another occasion.

The prolific hitman - who has 41 goals in 84 games for Poland - only signed a four-year extension at the Allianz Arena last December, so any deal for his services would undoubtedly take something close to, or above, a world-record fee.

Bayern are currently three points clear of surprise-package Red Bull Leipzig in the Bundesliga table and Lewandowski has 14 goals in 17 appearances.

