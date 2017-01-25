Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Kobe Bryant.

Luke Walton explains why he'll turn down Kobe Bryant's offer to help Lakers

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The honeymoon is over in Los Angeles with Luke Walton’s new-look Lakers and their struggles as the season wears on.

Young Hollywood took everyone in the City of Angels off-guard when they came out of the gates at 10-10 and looked like a team that could possibly challenge at the lower rungs of the Western Conference playoff ladder.

Now, at 16-32, the prospects of a place at the big postseason dance look remote at best. L.A. is just trying to build some confidence and win more games than they did in last year’s campaign.

Kobe Bryant recently told Stephen A. Smith on his ESPN radio show that he would do anything possible to help the Lakers get back to where they need to be.

That is one heck of an honour, but Walton knows the Black Mamba very well and isn’t too keen on bringing Kobe around after the LakeShow dropped the biggest loss in franchise history to the Dallas Mavericks.

The head man told the media in L.A.: “After losing by 40, he’s not the first guy I’m calling. Kobe is more about tough love. At that moment, I didn’t need tough love. I didn’t hear that, but it’s good to know he’s here for us.”

In essence, he’ll keep it in mind, but he knows firsthand just how competitive and serious Bryant can be. His team has some time before they will be ready to really accept what the future Hall of Famer is trying to tell them.

Rest assured, Kobe will be waiting until the time is right.

Topics:
NBA
Shaquille O'Neal
Western Conference
Julius Randle
LA Lakers
Pacific Division
Kobe Bryant

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again