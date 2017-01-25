England's rugby team has suffered a serious injury just in time for the Six Nations.

Luckily, however, it isn't to one of the players as coach Eddie Jones fell out of his bath and did his eye up something awful.

It's a nasty injury, but one that luckily won't see the successful coach miss any training sessions, music to the ears of England rugby fans as under Jones, the Red Roses haven't lost in 13 matches.

Article continues below

Speaking to the press at the launch of the prestigious tournament, alongside captain Dylan Hartley, Jones looked terrible, with a nasty black eye surrounded by cuts and gashes loosely covered by some basic medical dressing.

Jones assured fans, however, claiming that he's been through a lot worse.

Article continues below

He jokingly said: "The eye isn't bad - first we had Judo, then MMA - just seeing what effect they have on the body!

"I slipped over in the hotel - mother told me I always have to shave, forgot to shave and this is what happens. I'll be alright - I'll be at training on Thursday and ready to go."

England fans, breathe a sigh of relief. This injury doesn't look like it will change any preparations going into the Six Nations.

Some might be feeling superstitious about the whole thing, however, as this isn't the only piece of bad luck that has affected the England team.

Just hours before Jones' accident, the coach and Hartley had flown back from England's training camp in warmer locale, arriving at a frozen Gatwick.

Luckily, the plane managed a safe landing on the ice, but the walk from the plane to the terminal was dangerous.

How is it that one can manage to not hurt themselves on a slippery, dangerous walk, but can fall out of their own bath?

Maybe Eddie Jones walked under a ladder and by a black cat whilst stepping on cracks in the pavement before having his bath?

England fans will be hoping the coach's luck will remain when it comes to the tournament, as the Red Roses arrive as clear favourites.

England won the tournament without dropping a point last season, and are currently enjoying a 14-match winning streak.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms