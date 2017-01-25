Batista hit the wrestling headlines last week for responding to a fan claiming that his 2014 run was a failure.

The Animal wasn’t having any of it, though, shutting the fan down with a brilliant response on how he got Daniel Bryan over at WrestleMania XXX, and tried to keep Evolution together to help The Shield get over.

POOR BOOKING

However, that hasn’t stopped him from believing the WWE booked his 2014 return horribly, and in an interview with DailyDead.com, he’s furiously vented at the company for numerous decisions they made – and he hasn’t held back.

Speaking on his return, he said: “It really sucked. It didn’t have anything to do with me or anything, there was just a lot going on behind the scenes.

“It was the company, man. They really just screwed me over. I was banging my head against the wall every day. It’s one of those things, I wish people knew how hard I fought to be there and how hard I fought to just give them the best matches and performances that I could.

“But it was an everyday struggle dealing with the company, it was such a f*****g nightmare.

FRUSTRATION

“What most fans don’t realise is that I stayed an extra month. The reason I had to leave was because I had to go and do press for Marvel for Guardians of the Galaxy, they were actually nice enough to let me stay an extra month.

“They wanted me to stay that extra month and work with Daniel Bryan at another pay-per-view, but I just thought that didn’t even make sense.

"We were just starting the Evolution thing, so why couldn’t we run with that instead of me putting Daniel over again, which I just did at WrestleMania?

“We’re not going to have a better match there than we did at ‘Mania. Let’s just work more with Evolution and build these guys up.

"So we did. Then right after we built the hell out of them and they were so strong as a unit, they broke them all up. I said, ‘What is wrong with you guys?’”

Batista has never been one to hold his tongue, but he could be in real danger of burning any bridges he has left with the WWE.

What do you make of Batista’s comments on his WWE return? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

