In his three years at Arsenal, Mesut Ozil has transformed into a complete No.10.

Since signing from Real Madrid in 2013, the German has not only refined his passing ability but become a clinical goalscorer and added physicality to his game.

Indeed, Ozil was criticised for being muscled off the ball too easily in his first season at Arsenal.

A knee injury in late 2014 saw Ozil ruled out for three months but he returned having regularly hit the gym and added some much-needed mass.

And he's been a better player for it ever since. No longer is the 27-year-old bullied by opposition defenders; now, he holds his ground and uses his skill to get out of tricky situations.

Ozil, of course, was primarily signed as a creative attacking midfielder who could dictate play and make assists, which is exactly what Arsenal got.

Even Thierry Henry once had the pleasure of experiencing Ozil's genius in training.

During the MLS off-season and shortly after the Germany international's arrival three years ago, Henry returned to London Colney to train with the Arsenal squad.

Writing in his column for The Sun recently, Henry recalled what it was like training with Ozil and he absolutely nailed it.

"Three years ago, during the MLS off-season, I was back in London and doing some training with Arsenal to keep up the old fitness levels," he wrote.

"I rocked up at London Colney excited to see one player above all others doing his thing - Mesut Ozil. And, boy, I was not disappointed. What a player.

"In fact, the only disappointing thing was that he wasn't good for my fitness because he kept pinging the ball straight to my feet! There was no need to run!

"Wow! The guy was unreal. It was a pleasure! What Mesut sees is beyond imagining. His calmness on the ball is amazing.

"Arsene Wenger used to split us up into teams for a game of seven-a-side on a half-pitch and if he put me on the same side as Mesut I thought 'damn, we are going to play today'."

Thierry Henry up front with Mesut Ozil in the No.10 role - now that's the dream.

The Arsenal great also addressed Ozil's current contract situation and urged him to stay at the Emirates and become a club legend.

"Win that first title. Be the future of Arsenal," he added. "Not just the assist man, but the guy who drives the team forward. He can do that with Alexis Sanchez."

