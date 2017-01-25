Usain Bolt is no longer a nine-time Olympic gold medalist.

The International Olympic Committee has stripped the Jamaican sprinter of the 4 x 100m gold he won at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing after his teammate Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping offences.

Carter, who helped the 4x100 team to win Olympic and world championship titles, returned a doping violation for the banned stimulant methylhexanamine in a retest of 454 samples from the Beijing Games.

Article continues below

Carter and his teammates from 2008, including Bolt, have now been ordered by the IOC to return their gold medals.

The news means that Bolt, 30, no longer has the triple-treble feat next to his name.

Article continues below

Bolt won golds for the 100m, 200m and 4 x 100m relay at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

But rather than nine Olympic golds, the fastest man of all time will now finish his career with eight.

Bolt (last June): 'It's not a problem for me'

On the possibility of having to hand back the medal, Bolt was quoted by the Guardian last June as saying: “It’s heartbreaking [the positive test] because over the years you’ve worked hard to accumulate gold medals and work hard to be a champion … but it’s just one of those things.

“Things happen in life, so when it’s confirmed or whatever, if I need to give back my gold medal I’d have to give it back, it’s not a problem for me.”

Video: The 2008 4 x 100m final

Statement on IOC website

A statement on the IOC’s official website, meanwhile, reads: “Nesta CARTER, 31, of Jamaica, competing in the men’s 4x100m relay event (round 1 and final) in which he and his teammates ranked 1st and for which they were awarded the gold medal, has been disqualified from the Olympic Games Beijing 2008. Re-analysis of Carter’s samples from Beijing 2008 resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substance methylhexaneamine.

The IOC Disciplinary Commission, composed for this case of Mr Denis Oswald (Chairman), Mrs Gunilla Lindberg and Dr Ugur Erdener, decided the following:

The Athlete, Nesta CARTER:

is found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation pursuant to the IOC Anti-Doping Rules applicable to the Games of the XXIX Olympiad in Beijing in 2008,

is disqualified from the men’s 4x100m relay event in which he participated upon the occasion of the Olympic Games Beijing 2008,

has the medal, the medallist pin and the diploma obtained in the men’s 4x100m relay event withdrawn and is ordered to return same.

The Jamaican team is disqualified from the men’s 4x100m relay event. The corresponding medals, medallist pins and diplomas are withdrawn and shall be returned.

The IAAF is requested to modify the results of the above-mentioned event accordingly and to consider any further action within its own competence.

The Jamaica Olympic Association shall ensure full implementation of this decision.

The Jamaica Olympic Association shall notably secure the return to the IOC, as soon as possible, of the medals, the medallist pins and the diplomas awarded in connection with the men’s 4x100m relay event to the Athlete and his teammates.

This decision enters into force immediately.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms