Cricket

What a dramatic semi-final it turned out to be.

Video: Big Bash League semi-final between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers goes to Super Over

Football News
The semi-final match of the Big Bash League between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers was taken to a Super Over after a crazy final over.

Bowling for Brisbane Heat was Ben Cutting, and the final over couldn't have been tighter.

Sydney Sixers were looking for just six runs off the final over (achievable in just one ball), after a closely fought match that could have gone either way.

Sydney had the upper hand going into their batting session, needing 168 runs to win and advance to the final. Unfortunately for the Sixers, they started disastrously, with Joe Burns knocking out Nic Maddinson in the first over, leaving them on 1-3 after just five balls.

This is when the game got interesting.

After the early shock, the Sixers struggled for momentum, going 2-34 after four overs, Brendon McCullum catching out Colin Munro.

After this, the Sixers picked up a little, but were not hitting enough runs to truly trouble Brisbane.

After 13 overs, however, the Sixers hadn't lost another wicket, with Moises Henriques going strong. Before anyone else got out, the Sixers needed just 35 runs off of 31 balls.

Big Bash League - Semi Final: Heat v Sixers

Then they collapsed. Thanks in part to some great bowling from Brisbane, and some awful batting from themselves, the Sixers lost three batsmen in quick succession.

Brisbane started to really turn the screw, with excellent bowling minimising the amount of runs the Sixers could achieve. Right up until the final over, where it all went a bit mad, as you can see in the video below.

Sydney Sixers needed three runs off their last ball to win the match, but could only manage two. How close can you get?

For his spectacular bowling, Cutting was awarded the role for the Super Over, going up against Munro and Henriques, who managed to hit 22 off of the six balls.

After all their efforts, it just didn't go Brisbane's way in the Super Over. McCullum and Cutting managed to hit 15, eight less than they needed.

Sydney Sixers have set up a final against Perth Scorchers, the third time they will meet in the final with the standings currently one win apiece.

Who do you fancy to win? Let us know in the comments.

