In recent weeks, we’ve seen two angry strops from Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez.

The first one occurred after the Gunners’ enthralling 3-3 draw away to Bournemouth at the start of January. Arsene Wenger’s side fought back from 3-0 down to earn a point but that wasn’t good enough for the Chilean.

He was seen throwing his gloves off in disgust at the final whistle and storming down the tunnel while some of his players celebrated their last gasp equaliser. Reports later emerged that Sanchez continued his sulk in the dressing room after the match as he refused to speak to anyone.

You couldn’t really blame the forward for being desperate to win a game of football against a team the north Londoners really need to be beating if they're to win their first league title since 2004.

While that tantrum was understandable, the one we saw a couple of weeks ago was staggering.

With his side 4-0 ahead and having got his name on the scoresheet, Sanchez was withdrawn in the 79th minute. To say that he didn’t take it well would be an understatement. The former Barcelona star sat on the floor and sulked with a large Arsenal coat over his head.

After the game, Wenger explained that Sanchez appeared upset because he wants to play every minute of every match.

"He never looks happy when he comes off because he loves to play,” Wenger admitted.

With Sanchez’s current deal expiring at the end of next season, every little tantrum is under scrutiny with speculation surrounding his future at the club.

So, Wenger will surely want to play Sanchez in every match from now on to keep him happy and make him want to stay, right?

Wenger's decision on Sanchez

Well, not exactly.

That’s because, according to the Mirror, Wenger is planning to rest Sanchez for this weekend’s FA Cup clash at Southampton.

If Sanchez was angry at missing 10 minutes of Premier League football when his side were 4-0 up and he had already scored, just imagine how angry he’s going to be to miss the entire 90 minutes of a big FA Cup clash.

Wenger’s reason for leaving Sanchez out are to give game time to two players who desperately need it - Danny Welbeck who is returning from a long-term injury and Lucas Perez who is still trying to adapt to English football.

Previous experience

Previous experience suggests the news isn’t going to go down well with Sanchez.

He wasn’t happy to miss the EFL cup quarter-final loss to Southampton in November and was equally unimpressed to miss Arsenal’s FA Cup third round clash against Preston earlier this month.

Wenger’s decision is probably understandable - unless you’re Alexis. Arsenal are currently second in the league table and face Watford on Tuesday as they attempt to overhaul Chelsea’s eight-point lead. They then face the league leaders themselves next weekend before the resumption of the Champions League, where they face Bayern Munich.

Having said that, Sanchez is Arsenal’s star player and leaving him out of a tough FA Cup match against Southampton could prove to be a big mistake - especially as the competition represents their best chance to win a trophy this season.

We’d love to be a fly on the wall in the office when Wenger tells Sanchez that he won’t be playing football this weekend.

