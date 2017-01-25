Tony Romo pictured with John Elway sparks Broncos trade rumors

Tony Romo will be one of the most talked about players this NFL offseason, as it is widely speculated that he will be traded away from the Dallas Cowboys.

With Dak Prescott proving himself to be the future of America's team, Romo's services are no longer required by the Cowboys, and the team should look to move him on so that they can use the $14 million he will cost them in base salary next season in other areas on the field.

Several teams have been rumored to be interested in acquiring the 36-year-old, but non more than the Denver Broncos and the picture further down this article only adds fuel to the fire of that speculation.

Broncos beat writer for The Denver Post, Nicki Jhabvala, highlighted a picture taken recently of the Cowboys quarterback alongside John Elway during the victory party of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Could Romo have spoken to the Broncos' general manager about possibly being traded to the AFC West side?

At least that's what some Denver fans are hoping for.

Although not everyone is onboard with the idea.

The Broncos were unable to defend their Super Bowl this season after failing to qualify for the playoffs and could look for some more experience under center in order to improve their chances for next season and give time for Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch to develop.

Romo could be the answer to Denver's problem, and this photo with Elway could very well be the first step in the direction towards making a trade from the Cowboys to the Broncos a reality.

