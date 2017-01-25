In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Tony Romo .

Tony Romo pictured with John Elway sparks Broncos trade rumors

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Tony Romo will be one of the most talked about players this NFL offseason, as it is widely speculated that he will be traded away from the Dallas Cowboys.

With Dak Prescott proving himself to be the future of America's team, Romo's services are no longer required by the Cowboys, and the team should look to move him on so that they can use the $14 million he will cost them in base salary next season in other areas on the field.

Several teams have been rumored to be interested in acquiring the 36-year-old, but non more than the Denver Broncos and the picture further down this article only adds fuel to the fire of that speculation.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Broncos beat writer for The Denver Post, Nicki Jhabvala, highlighted a picture taken recently of the Cowboys quarterback alongside John Elway during the victory party of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Could Romo have spoken to the Broncos' general manager about possibly being traded to the AFC West side?

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Ben Roethlisberger considering retirement?

Ben Roethlisberger considering retirement?

WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr has insane dunking skills

WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr has insane dunking skills

WATCH: What happened after RAW went off the air

WATCH: What happened after RAW went off the air

Top RAW superstar drops hint about a possible move to Smackdown

Top RAW superstar drops hint about a possible move to Smackdown

Charlie Adam could be about to seal the most surprising move of the window

Charlie Adam could be about to seal the most surprising move of the window

Real Madrid have removed a key part of their logo for Middle Eastern fans

Real Madrid have removed a key part of their logo for Middle Eastern fans

At least that's what some Denver fans are hoping for.

Although not everyone is onboard with the idea.

The Broncos were unable to defend their Super Bowl this season after failing to qualify for the playoffs and could look for some more experience under center in order to improve their chances for next season and give time for Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch to develop.

Romo could be the answer to Denver's problem, and this photo with Elway could very well be the first step in the direction towards making a trade from the Cowboys to the Broncos a reality.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Tony Romo
Dallas Cowboys
Peyton Manning
NFL
Denver Broncos

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again