It’s no secret that The Shield were incredibly popular on WWE television, and that showed in the reaction from fans when Seth Rollins turned his back on Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose in 2014.

They achieved a lot on the main roster, especially for a team that debuted in shocking fashion at Survivor Series – so the expectations were already set very high.

EXCITING ARRIVAL

They captured championships together, and had some brilliant feuds along the way, concluding with some fantastic battles against Evolution.

Since going their separate ways, the trio have enjoyed a lot of singles success, but fans still want to see a full reunion at some point down the line.

Reigns recently appeared on the Cheap Sheet podcast, and made the bold claim that The Shield are amongst the top five factions in WWE history, and also admitted that they broke up too early.

According to WrestlingInc, he said: “I think we’re definitely in the top five.

“It’s tough because you have different situations within companies with nWo, DX, the whole company war, the ratings war, and stuff like that.

“The difference between The Shield and everybody else is we didn’t have names.

“Seth and Dean, they were kind of indie darlings, so they had a little bit of an internet buzz, but as far as casual fans and mass media, nobody knew who they were. Nobody knew who I was.

“I didn’t have any [professional] wrestling following, so for us to come in and make a name for ourselves, I think that speaks a lot. And to come into the position that we came in, working right away with top dogs, and then, slowly taking over the main event scene.

“I still, to this day, feel like we broke up too early. I really do. I think we had a really nice babyface run in us, but is just is what it is.”

The Shield were brilliant, there’s no denying that, but fans may not agree that they’re in that top bracket right now.

It’s an argument that doesn’t have a definitive answer, as we all have our favourites, but who knows, maybe a reunion down the line could solidify their spot as a top five faction?

