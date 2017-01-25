How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Messi dribble.

How Lionel Messi destroys players without using ‘skill moves’

It’s now just under five months before the event that will terrify many football lovers.

On June 24, Lionel Messi will celebrate his 30th birthday - and it will suddenly dawn on us all that the Barcelona maestro is only a few years away from the latter stages of his career.

Enjoy him while you can because there’s a good chance you’ll never see a player like Messi again in your entire lifetime.

The Argentine forward is, in the eyes of many, the greatest footballer in history.

Whether he is or not is down to personal opinion, but there’s no doubt he’ll end his career alongside the likes of Pele, Diego Maradona, Alfredo Di Stefano and Johan Cruyff in the pantheon of all-time greats.

Messi was born to play football

When watching Messi, you often get the feeling Barcelona’s No. 10 was born to play football.

FC Barcelona v UD Las Palmas - La Liga

He’s footballing perfection, capable of beating any player on the planet in a one-v-one battle.

Messi rarely uses 'skill moves'

However, unlike other world-class attacking players, Messi rarely beats opponents using what are often described as ‘skill moves’ - step-overs, flip-flaps, chops etc.

EA Sports raised eyebrows when they opted against giving Messi five stars for skills on FIFA 16, but you can sort of understand why that decision was taken.

SD Eibar v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Messi can dribble past defenders better than any other player but he rarely - if ever - uses flashy skills to do it.

How many times have you seen Messi beat a player in his career with a step-over? It happens once in a blue moon, whereas his teammate Neymar does it every week.

FBL-ESP-CUP-BARCELONA-ATHLETIC

Watch: This is how Messi beats opponents

Messi, as the following video shows, beats opponents with feints, quick touches of the ball and by attacking the space.

He sees gaps that few other players can and uses his body to deceive opponents.

This is a lesson to aspiring young footballers everywhere: having the ability to perform a quick step-overs or a flip-flap doesn’t necessarily make an intelligent footballer.

Rather than copying your favourite freestylers, just watch Messi.

TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-MAN CITY

